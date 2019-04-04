Is Watts International Maritime Engineering Limited's (HKG:2258) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

Want to participate in a research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and earn a $60 gift card!

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Watts International Maritime Engineering Limited's (HKG:2258) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Watts International Maritime Engineering has a P/E ratio of 7.68, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying HK$7.68 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Watts International Maritime Engineering:

P/E of 7.68 = CN¥1.24 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.16 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Watts International Maritime Engineering's earnings per share fell by 61% in the last twelve months.

How Does Watts International Maritime Engineering's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Watts International Maritime Engineering has a lower P/E than the average (12.8) P/E for companies in the construction industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Watts International Maritime Engineering shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Watts International Maritime Engineering's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

The extra options and safety that comes with Watts International Maritime Engineering's CN¥386m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Watts International Maritime Engineering's P/E Ratio