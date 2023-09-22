Waukee council member accused of slandering crisis responder with poop-throwing allegation

A former crisis intervention counselor is suing a Waukee City Council member for allegedly sabotaging her assignment with the Waukee Police Department with a made-up tale of extremely unsavory behavior during a dispute.

Samantha Ivie claims Council Member Anna Bergman Pierce lied about Ivie's conduct in the disagreement with her landlord. Her suit also names as defendants the city of Waukee, Police Chief Eric McCluskey and a former supervisor at a mental health nonprofit where she worked, claiming slander and contractual interference.

In addition, Ivie is suing Urbandale and its police chief, Rob Johansen, accusing them of knowingly spreading the misinformation.

Did council member intervene to block hire?

Ivie, according to her complaint, worked as a crisis intervention-responder for the nonprofit Inside Out Wellness and Advocacy, which operated programs to dispatch mental health workers alongside first responders for crises in Clive, Waukee, Urbandale and West Des Moines. She says that this summer she was about to transfer to a new placement with the Waukee police department, which would have given her a more stable schedule as she prepared to begin a master's degree program.

That assignment was canceled, however, before her first day. According to court filings, the sudden action came after Ivie and her roommate had a legal dispute with a former landlord, who Pierce, an attorney, represented in court. During those proceedings, Ivie says in her suit, she mentioned her new role in a July 19 scheduling discussion at which only the parties, their attorneys and the judge were present.

She alleges that within hours, Waukee police had terminated her placement due to allegations that she was in court for “throwing urine and feces,” an accusation she contends came from Pierce. Ivie denies any such actions and says Pierce knowingly spread the false statement to damage her employment situation.

Court records from the underlying landlord-tenant dispute show that Ivie and her then-roommate were ordered to pay for some damage to the apartment, but do not mention any allegations of throwing excrement.

Story spreads, forcing resignation, Ivie claims

Ivie alleges in her suit that although her supervisor reportedly promised to resolve the false accusation, she instead shared it with other coworkers. She claims her hours were reduced and she continued to be scheduled for night shifts.

She further alleges that the story continued to spread. On Aug. 1, several Urbandale police officers reportedly told her coworkers that they knew of her as "the girl who works there that threw the poop and the urine."

Ivie says she was so upset by the allegations that she realized she could not effectively provide mental health services and resigned from Inside Out. She describes her departure in court filings as a "constructive termination" due to an unbearable working environment.

From 2021: Marshalltown is part of a trend to embed social service workers with police, become 'stronger together'

'The allegations are not accurate'

Ivie, through her attorney, declined to comment on the suit. Pierce and an attorney for Waukee did not respond to messages seeking comment, and a message left with an employee at Inside Out also received no response.

Attorney Mike Richards, representing Urbandale and Johansen, the police chief there, said in an email the city has no stake in the fight.

"The City of Urbandale and Chief Johansen are puzzled as to how they became entangled into this dispute," Richards said. "The allegations against them are not accurate."

From 2018: In its first 4 months, Warren County's new mobile crisis response team responds to dozens of calls

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Mental health responder sues Waukee council member, alleging slander