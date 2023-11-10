Waukee mother charged with killing her baby may use insanity defense in upcoming trial

A Waukee mother charged with killing her baby may use an insanity defense, new court documents show.

Yemissi Keto, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. In a court filing Nov. 2, her attorney states the defense may rely on "insanity and/or diminished responsibility" and on testimony from a doctor in her trial that's scheduled to begin Dec. 11.

First responders were called to the home on Aug. 31 around 9:56 a.m. and found a 1-year-old without a pulse. He was not able to be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the criminal complaint.

While at the scene, several bottles of bleach and other cleaning substances allegedly were found around the baby, court filings said. Officials alleged the smell of bleach was strong, and the floor around the baby was wet.

In her interview with officers, Keto allegedly said she poured bleach and other chemicals on the baby's face and suffocated him with the purpose of killing him. "(Keto) did commit acts of torture and cruelty, which were intended to cause serious injury...," the complaint said.

Keto was arrested and charged on Sept. 15. Court documents show she is using a French translator for her proceedings.

