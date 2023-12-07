Waukee residents are under a boil advisory after a water main break

The southwest side of Waukee is under a boil advisory until further notice due to a water main break near the intersection of Sixth Street and Crosscreek Road.

According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, an incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Sixth and Crosscreek when a contractor hit a 12-inch main, resulting in pressure loss.

The release said repairs are underway, and once they are completed, the affected area will be disinfected and thoroughly flushed.

"Approximately 1,500 connections are affected by the break, including the neighborhoods west of Ute Avenue between Westown Parkway and Interstate Parkway and the east side of Ute Avenue between Westown Parkway and Interstate 80," according to the release. "Homes on Sugar Creek Lane and to the east are not impacted."

Update 2:05 p.m. - Reference map of boil advisory area. pic.twitter.com/xTp5KfUQP8 — City of Waukee (@CityofWaukee) December 7, 2023

A social media post from the city of Waukee said residents are under a boil advisory, not a boil order.

"This is a precautionary measure," said the post. "There is no reason to believe water quality has been compromised, but, customers are encouraged to boil water that will be consumed or used for food preparation."

Under a boil advisory, residents are recommended to boil water for two minutes and cool before use.

"Water is safe to use for showering, laundry, general washing and outdoor use without boiling," said an update to the post. "The advisory will be in effect until testing is completed. Updates will be shared as information becomes available."

According to DNR, there currently is testing for two types of bacteria.

"The boil advisory will be lifted once two consecutive sets of bacteria samples have tested negative for bacteria," said the release.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Waukee is under a boil advisory after a water main break