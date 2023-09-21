Waukegan men charged with gunrunning in Lake, Cook counties; ‘Illegal gun and drug sales fuel gang activity and make our neighborhoods less safe’

Two Lake County men were charged Wednesday by the Illinois Attorney General with trying to sell illegal firearms — some of which were stolen — in Lake and Cook counties, authorities said.

Cesar Morales, 25, of Waukegan, was charged in Lake County Circuit Court with three counts of gunrunning, one count of unlawful sale or delivery of firearms, three counts of armed violence and two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, officials said.

Agustin Prado, 28, of Waukegan, was charged with two counts of gunrunning and two counts of unlawful sale or delivery of firearms, according to authorities.

Both men were being held Wednesday in the Lake County jail. The next court date for Prado is Sept. 22 and for Morales Sept. 27, both in the Lake County Circuit Court.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul said that between June and July, Morales and Prado worked together to illegally sell six firearms and an ounce of cocaine in Lake and Cook counties. Raoul also alleged that between June and August, Morales illegally sold 10 additional firearms.

Of the 16 firearms illegally sold, five were reported stolen, authorities said.

“Illegal gun and drug sales fuel gang activity and make our neighborhoods less safe,” Raoul said in a statement. “These charges are the result of a collaborative effort between my office, federal entities and local law enforcement agencies to address gun trafficking and violence in our communities.”

Attorney General Raoul’s office will co-prosecute this case with the Lake County State Attorney Eric Rinehart’s office, according to a release.

“Our office looks forward to co-counseling this case with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office,” Rinehart said in a statement. “Our office will handle the detention hearings, and these are exactly the type of defendants who should be detained awaiting trial.

“Because of the SAFE-T Act, these offenders will be detained without being able to use their own cash or have criminal associates post cash bond on their behalf,” Rinehart said.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Lake County sheriff’s office.

chilles@chicagotribune.com