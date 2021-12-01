The Waukesha Christmas Parade attack has raised questions about bail in Wisconsin. Here's what to know about how the system works

The suspect in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack had been free on bail in another violent felony case, sparking widespread outrage and discussions around bail reform.

Darrell Brooks, 39, was released on $1,000 bail five days before the parade attack that killed six and injured more than 60.

Here's what to know about bail in Wisconsin:

When is bail set?

Bail is set after someone has been arrested and charged with a crime, but before any conviction, and when people are presumed innocent under the law.

What happens if someone cannot pay their bail?

They remain in custody in a local jail.

Do people have to pay the full amount?

In Wisconsin, yes.

Wisconsin is one of a handful of states with cash bail, meaning people have to post the full amount in cash to be released from custody.

The state does not have a commercial bail-bond system, where people pay a percentage of bond to a private company for their bail, which in turn pays the full amount to the court.

What is considered when setting bail in Wisconsin?

Historically, bail was to ensure people have a financial incentive to return to court. Many states began to allow judges to consider risk to public safety in setting bail conditions in the 1980s, as a response to the rise in crime and public fear of violence in the 1970s. Wisconsin was one of those states.

In Wisconsin, judges can only use cash bail amounts to help ensure a person's reappearance in court. When setting other terms of bail, such as ordering a defendant not to have contact with a victim, a judge can consider protecting the community from danger and preventing witness intimidation.

How do court commissioners and judges make bail decisions?

Court officials hear arguments from the prosecutor and the defense attorney.

Sometimes they also review the results of a risk assessment, which is a statistical tool designed to help gauge a person's risk of not coming back to court.

Milwaukee County uses the Public Safety Assessment, which examines nine factors, such as age, pending cases and past failures to appear in court. Those data points are used for the risk assessment.

Risk assessments have come under criticism, with some criminal justice experts arguing they reinforce bias and are not individualized.

Can someone be held without bail?

Yes.

Wisconsin is among about 20 states with a "preventive detention" law to allow dangerous people to be held without bail for certain violent crimes.

Recklessly endangering safety — Brooks’ most recent charge before the parade attack — is not one of the crimes covered under Wisconsin law.

Do prosecutors often ask for people to be held without bail?

No.

Even for qualifying offenses like homicide, prosecutors typically don't use it. The law requires prosecutors to convince a judge the defendant committed the qualifying crime, and that release, even with conditions, would not adequately protect the community.

Both factors need to be proven at a hearing by clear and convincing evidence, a much higher standard than probable cause.

Instead, many Wisconsin prosecutors find it simpler to request very high bails that most defendants cannot meet.

What are the problems with cash bail?

Bail reform supporters say the problems with money bail are well-documented: It keeps many people in jail who are not dangerous, often leading them to lose employment, housing or critical social connections, and often coercing them into plea bargains with harsher consequences than those offered to defendants who are not in custody.

Access to bail is dependent on someone's wealth. Research shows it also has a disparate impact on low-income people and, in particular, people of color.

And even very high bails do not prevent someone who is freed on bail from committing another crime.

What has happened in places that have gotten rid of cash bail?

Jurisdictions that have abolished cash bail, such as Washington, D.C., and New Jersey, see nearly 90% of those released return to court, while the 6% or so who are truly dangerous get detained, said Spurgeon Kennedy, program manager at the Arlington, Va.-based Justice Management Institute and the president-elect of the National Association of Pretrial Services Agencies.

