Waukesha Christmas parade killer Darrell Brooks pleads guilty to unrelated gun charge

Darrell Brooks, the man convicted in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack that left six dead and dozens seriously injured, has pleaded guilty to an unrelated firearm charge.

Brooks, 41, appeared in a Milwaukee County courtroom by video Monday and pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was sentenced to four years in prison on the gun-possession charge. The first two years will be served in the Wisconsin State Prison System. The remaining two years will be extended supervision.

Two charges of reckless endangering safety were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

How will Brooks serve the sentence?

Judge David Feiss ordered the sentence to run concurrently with the six life sentences Brooks received in the parade tragedy.

Is Brooks facing other charges?

Brooks has other cases pending that are unassociated with the Waukesha parade crash:

Intimidation charges: Brooks is scheduled to go to trial Aug. 14 in Milwaukee County Circuit Court on multiple charges, including recklessly endangering safety, using intimidating threats or force against victims and a single charge of bail jumping, all felonies. He also is facing misdemeanor charges of battery, disorderly conduct, battery and resisting arrest or an officer.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Waukesha Christmas parade killer Darrell Brooks guilty on gun charge