Waukesha Christmas parade suspect Darrell Brooks slapped with 71 new charges

Waukesha Christmas parade suspect Darrell Brooks is now facing 71 new charges after prosecutors filed an amended complaint on Wednesday.

The new charges include 61 counts of 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, six counts of hit-and-run involving death, two bail jumping felonies, and two counts of misdemeanor domestic abuse charges.

In total, Brooks now faces 77 charges.

Darrell Brooks, charged with killing five people and injuring nearly 50 after plowing through a Christmas parade with his sport utility vehicle on November 21, appears in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S. November 23, 2021. Mark Hoffman/Pool via Reuters

Brooks previously was charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide on Nov. 23, after allegedly driving his maroon Ford Escape into a crowd of people at a Christmas parade in Waukesha. At the time, he was allegedly fleeing the scene of a separate domestic incident.

In total, six people died in the incident on Nov. 21, including one young child.

Wilhelm Hospel, 81, Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, and Jackson Sparks, 8, were killed.

Police and emergency responders gather after a vehicle plowed through the Christmas Parade, leaving multiple people injured in Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S. November 21, 2021. Scott Ash-USA Today Network via Reuters Scott Ash-USA Today Network via Reuters

Brooks is scheduled to appear in court on Friday for a preliminary hearing in the case.

Brooks has a criminal record dating back to 1999, and was convicted of statutory sexual seduction in 2006 after having sex with a 15-year-old girl, who later became pregnant.

He was out on $1,000 bail in November after a woman accused him of punching her and using his car to run over her, which was the same vehicle used in the Waukesha attack.

A junior prosecutor requested the $1,000 bail after Brooks allegedly used his red Ford Escape to run over his ex-girlfriend on Nov. 3.

In February, Brooks posted $500 bond and was freed after an incident where he allegedly shot his nephew in the summer of 2020.

Rebecca Rosenberg, Stephanie Pagones, and Emma Colton contributed to this report.