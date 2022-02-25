Waukesha County judge acted with bias against domestic violence victim in custody case, state appeals court finds

Julie Valadez and her attorney Steven Hughes

A Waukesha County circuit judge didn't prioritize the safety of a mother and her four children in a custody battle with their father who had previously pleaded guilty to domestic abuse charges, the state appeals court has ruled.

Following the ruling, Judge Michael Aprahamian removed himself from the case and on Feb. 9, Julie Valadez filed a temporary order to restore her custody placement. As of Friday, she still doesn't have placement of her children.

The string of cases that led to the December appellate court ruling dates back to 2017, when Ricardo Valadez was charged with misdemeanor domestic abuse. His wife, Julie, was the victim and sought a divorce a few months after his arrest.

Ricardo Valadez pleaded guilty in 2018 to disorderly conduct and domestic abuse.

In early 2019, the state agreed to amend Ricardo's domestic abuse charge to disorderly conduct upon payment of a fine and completion of alcohol and other drug abuse treatment. Court commissioner Linda Saafir approved the amended charge.

During the Valadezes' pending divorce, the lawyer representing the children asked to modify the custody arrangement to give Ricardo longer periods of time with the children. Aprahamian temporarily approved the modification over Julie's objection. She testified during the divorce trial that Ricardo should not have custody because of his history of domestic abuse.

Ricardo argued he'd received counseling, which was sufficient to overcome the presumption against custody. The attorney representing the children agreed with him and asked the court to award Ricardo sole legal custody, which Aprahamian did.

The state appeals court determined "Ricardo offered no other information about his counselor or the nature of his treatment ...," and "that is not enough evidence to establish that Ricardo received treatment," according to the Dec. 29 ruling.

"The judge decided that the two parents could not co-parent because of their relationship," said William Sutton, Julie's attorney at the time. "(Aprahamian) decided to give custody to Mr. Valadez because he believed Ms. Valadez had blown out of portion the domestic violence allegations."

"I just think he doesn't like her," Sutton said. "I don't know the reason."

The Wisconsin Judicial Commission, which investigates and prosecutes allegations of misconduct against state judges, did not immediately respond to a message seeking information about possible sanctions against Aprahamian.

Judge had repeatedly been accused of biased behavior

Throughout the divorce case, Julie Valadez accused Aprahamian of making prejudicial decisions against her and the safety of her children.

"There's misconduct to go around, but it stems from the judge. My focus is on justice for my kids," she told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. She started an organization to advocate for herself called Julie4Change.

Aprahamian previously denied he'd ever acted with any bias after repeated accusations that he had done so during an Oct. 29 hearing at which Julie's previous attorney, Steven Hughes, argued Aprahamian should recuse himself from the divorce case.

"I can state unequivocally that I can act fairly and impartially in this case," Aprahamian said at the time. "If one party doesn't believe it's fair or appropriate, it doesn't mean I'm not acting fairly and impartially. I'm basing my decision on the evidence in this case."

Hughes and others argued Aprahamian was biased based on his demeanor in court toward Julie, and because he initiated contempt proceedings against her at his own whim, instead of in response to an argument that came from Ricardo's attorney.

After Julie Valadez failed to show up for a previous hearing, Aprahamian ordered her to spend 30 days in jail. Hughes appealed the order, and she ultimately hasn't served that time.

The court of appeals on Feb. 2 also found that Aprahamian mistakenly held Julie in contempt for refusing to sign release records, and refusing to take part in a psychological exam.

"I'm so grateful for all (Hughes) did not just for me but for every victim," Julie said after the appellate court ruling.

After filing the order to restore custody, Julie is hoping for custody placement of her children.

"It's horrendous, actually," she said. "I'm trying to use my voice to put my focus on the real victims, which are the children."

On Feb. 24, under a new judge, Ralph Ramirez, the court reviewed the case and determined that "all temporary orders previously ordered will remain in place," at least until the next court meeting on custody, which is scheduled for March 25.

Contact Alex Groth at agroth@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @grothalexandria.

