A Waukesha duplex was damaged in a drive-by shooting near Lowell Park

WAUKESHA - An apparent drive-by shooter riddled a duplex near Lowell Park with bullets early Sunday, but that's all that Waukesha police know for certain at the moment.

A resident at the duplex notified authorities about 7:30 a.m. that he had found bullet holes in the structure in the 100 block of South Grandview Boulevard, prompting a police investigation that uncovered spent shell casings around the property and elsewhere along the street.

No one was hurt in the early morning incident.

Police blocked access to the road, just north of Madison Street, Sunday morning and early afternoon as they began an investigation. Early indications are that the shooting was random and limited.

"This crime was isolated to this duplex," Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann said in an email Monday. "Investigators do not believe this residence was the intended target of this crime. The investigation is ongoing, and we are working to locate person(s) of interest who are responsible for this crime."

According to Monday's daily police log, neighbors saw a light-colored vehicle slow down near the duplex and heard four or five gunshots at roughly 2:30 a.m. The victim also heard loud sounds at that time but didn't realize it was gunfire.

Authorities were contacting area homeowners for access to video surveillance equipment as part of the ongoing investigation.

