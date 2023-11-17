A Waukesha man has been convicted by a federal jury in a multistate sex trafficking case

WAUKESHA - A Waukesha man indicted in 2020 on federal sex trafficking charges could face life imprisonment following his conviction on all counts Wednesday.

Cornelius M. Jackson, 34, was found guilty by a federal jury in Milwaukee on all four counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking. A sentencing date has not been set.

Prosecutors claimed that from 2014 to 2020, both on his own and by conspiring with others, Jackson forced or coerced at least four females to engage in commercial sex acts in Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota and Ohio. In court in November, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Erica Lounsberry and Abbey Marzick said in a news release that they presented evidence that Jackson recruited his victims through dating apps and social media.

The FBI and the Wisconsin Department of Justice were assisted by the Waukesha Police Department, the Milwaukee Police Department, the Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department, and the Oneida Police Department during the investigation.

Neither the indictment nor the U.S. District Attorney's Office in Milwaukee provided any details about what transpired during that six-year span. According to online court records, the files were placed under emergency seal Thursday, which limits public information about the case.

Jackson, who also went by the alias Grillz, will face a minimum of 15 years in prison under federal mandatory sentencing, but could be imprisoned for life, according to prosecutors. Although when he will be sentenced isn't clear, a status conference is set for Jan. 4 before federal court Judge Brett H. Ludwig.

Jackson was represented by John Binder, an attorney with Kuchler and Cotton SC in Waukesha. Binder was not immediately available to offer a statement on Jackson's behalf.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Cornelius Jackson of Waukesha convicted of federal sex trafficking