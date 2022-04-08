Waukesha man sentenced for two 2020 Wales Pick 'n Save robberies

A Waukesha man was sentenced to three years of probation April 6 and ordered to serve six months in the county jail with work release stemming from two robberies at a Wales Pick 'n Save two years ago.

Alexander Schulz, 32, formerly of Sullivan, pleaded guilty April 6 to two counts of robbery with threatened use of force in connection with the Pick 'n Save incidents. Other charges for stemming from another case involving two retail thefts in 2020 were dropped as part of a plea deal; however, Schulz was ordered to pay restitution of $732.95 to Mills Fleet Farm and $2,175 to Menards. These charges and charges for resisting an officer and bail jumping were also dismissed but read into the record, according to online court records.

According to a criminal complaint, Schulz was found to have used notes with threatening messages to obtain Adderall pills and cash at the Pick 'n Save.

On Feb. 18, 2020, Schulz demanded Adderall and $20 bills with a warning advising the pharmacist, “Don’t do anything foolish.” The pharmacist gave the suspect several $20 bills and 443 Adderall pills, and Schulz fled.

The second instance took place on April 2, 2020. Schulz again produced a threatening note to the pharmacist at the counter that demanded Adderall. The pharmacist complied, and Schulz fled.

A Dousman gas station contacted law enforcement the next day, stating they believed they had surveillance footage of Schulz filling up the car that matched the suspect’s vehicle before the second robbery.

A search of Schulz’s home turned up a plastic Pick ’n Save bag with 100 20-mg Adderall tablets in a pill bottle used by pharmacists to store medications, not the type of brown plastic bottle usually given to pharmacy customers.

Police also discovered a torn-up note. When pieced together, the note showed a demand for Adderall in three dosages and three warnings: “Do what you’re told without making a scene and nobody will get hurt. Do not test me,” “Don’t do anything foolish,” and “I have people watching.”

