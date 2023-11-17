Waukesha man shot woman more than a dozen times ... and she survived. Now, he's going to prison for 45 years.

A Waukesha man who tried to execute the mother of his three children was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

A Milwaukee County jury in September convicted Askia Strong, 33, of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, as well as other charges stemming from the July 23, 2022, attack.

Prosecutors argued the woman was struck by more than a dozen bullets that were fired by Strong. The woman survived the attack, which was witnessed by the three children she shares with Strong.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Rebecca A. Kiefer handed down the sentence.

She ordered Strong to 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision for attempted first-degree intentional homicide. He also was given a five-year prison term and five years of extended supervision for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Kiefer ordered the two counts to run consecutively.

Strong also was sentenced to:

Fifteen years of initial confinement and 10 years of extended supervision for first-degree reckless injury

Seven years of initial confinement and five years of extended supervision for first-degree recklessly endangering safety

Five years of initial confinement and five years of extended supervision for second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Nine months for bail jumping, a misdemeanor

The judge ordered the punishment for those counts to be served concurrently.

What was the key evidence against Askia Strong at trial?

Video footage: Jurors were shown footage of the shooting that was captured on a nearby surveillance camera. It was mounted in the South 24th Street alley where the shooting took place.

Forensic evidence: Police collected more than a dozen spent 9mm shells and bullet fragments that were tied to shooting.

Eyewitness testimony: The woman and her oldest daughter testified during the four-day trial and identified Strong as the shooter.

Here's what investigators say happened that day

The woman was driving with Strong and their three children — ages 12, 5 and 2 at the time — on South 24th to pick up a cell phone from a cousin's house. On the way, Strong tried to show inappropriate pictures to their daughter, prosecutors argued.

An argument erupted and Strong hit the woman in the face with the blunt end of a gun, according to a criminal complaint detailing the incident.

Strong threatened her and yelled at her until their vehicle pulled up in front of the cousin's home.

According to the complaint, Strong told the woman moments after she put the vehicle in park that he was going to shoot her. The woman got out of the vehicle and ran.

Strong got out of the car and chased the woman down an alley.

The gunman shot the woman shot her point blank in the upper back, then stood over her and began firing again repeatedly.

"His intent was clear. He was trying to kill her," Assistant District Attorney Katie Bakunowicz said during the trial.

A Good Samaritan found her later and drove her to a hospital.

Investigators would later count "15-23 bullet holes" on the woman's body, according to the complaint.

The gun used in the attack was never recovered.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Waukesha man who shot woman more than a dozen times sentenced