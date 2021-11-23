As Waukesha mourns Christmas parade tragedy, suspect due in court: Live updates

The man accused of intentionally driving driving into the Waukesha Christmas parade, killing five people and injuring at least 48 others, is expected to face formal charges Tuesday.

Check below for updates as Journal Sentinel reporters and photographers cover the aftermath of the Waukesha tragedy on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Darrell Brooks Jr. due in court Tuesday

Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, of Milwaukee, is scheduled to make his initial court appearance at 4 p.m. Tuesday .

Background information emerges: What we know about Darrell E. Brooks Jr. the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade incident

Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said Monday that police were referring five counts of first-degree intentional homicide to prosecutors and other charges likely were to follow. A charge of first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life prison sentence.

Police identified the victims who died as Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

What we know so far: The five victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade

Check back for updates throughout the day.

Contact Ashley Luthern at ashley.luthern@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @aluthern.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Live updates: Waukesha Christmas parade suspect due in court