Waukesha parade attack suspect pleads not guilty





A suspect who allegedly drove an SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., last November, killing six people and injuring many others, pleaded not guilty to 77 charges on Friday, The Associated Press reported.

Darrell Brooks Jr. has been charged with six counts of battery and several of reckless endangerment, as well as bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct charges.

Anna Kees, an attorney for Brooks, says that her client told officials he did not intend to kill people, that due to the way that side streets were barricaded and spectators were standing, it was difficult for him to exit the route of the parade, the AP noted.

However, Thomas Casey, a police detective, reportedly said during a preliminary hearing that Brooks had been told by himself and others to stop driving his vehicle while the incident was underway.

According to Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson, Brooks had been engaged in "some kind of disturbance" with someone else prior to the incident. Brooks also has a past criminal history.

His bail has been set to $5 million.

A motion to change the case's venue was filed on Thursday by his lawyers.