Waukesha parade crash suspect charged with 5 counts of first degree intentional homicide

Darrell Brooks, the alleged driver of an SUV that plowed into a crowd gathered at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide on Tuesday.

Driving the news: The incident left 62 people injured as of Tuesday, according to court documents.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

A sixth person has also died, AP reported Tuesday, citing prosecutors.

A conviction of first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison, per AP.

The big picture: At a press conference Monday, Waukesha Police chief Daniel Thompson said officials "are confident he acted alone" and they believe there was no evidence of terrorism.

Police allege Brooks was involved in a "domestic disturbance" just prior to driving his car through the crowd, police said.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free