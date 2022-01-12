The Waukesha parade defendant is charged with dozens more counts for injured victims
Prosecutors in Waukesha on Wednesday charged the man facing six homicide counts in the Waukesha Christmas Parade with 71 more counts.
Darrel E. Brooks Jr., 39, is set for a preliminary hearing Friday in the case. The dozens of counts of recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon cover threats and injuries to the many parade participants and spectators at the Nov. 21 event. The charges each carry a possible penalty of 7 ½ years in prison.
Prosecutors also added six counts of hit-and-run involving death, for the same six fatalities already charged as first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of bail jumping and two counts of domestic abuse battery.
Brooks has been held at the Waukesha County Jail on $5 million bail. He is due back in court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing.
