Waukesha parade live updates: Six in critical condition at Children’s Wisconsin

Sunday, Nov. 21 around 5 p.m., an SUV drove through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing at least five and leaving more than 40 people injured, authorities said.

Eleven adults and 12 children were taken to local hospitals. Others were taken by friends and family. Children's Wisconsin hospital said it had 15 patients and no fatalities. Check below for updates as Journal Sentinel reporters and photographers cover the incident and aftermath.

Six in critical condition at Children’s Wisconsin

Six patients are in critical condition at Children’s Wisconsin, hospital officials said Monday. Three additional patients are in serious condition, while others are in fair condition and two have been released.

The hospital has treated 18 children, ages 3-16, who were injured in the Waukesha Christmas Parade incident. The patients included three sets of siblings, hospital officials said.

Among the injuries were facial abrasions, broken bones and serious head injuries. Six patients went to operating rooms Sunday night. Two additional patients are scheduled for surgery today.

— Rory Linnane

DA's office reviewing prior 'inappropriately low' bail recommendation for suspect

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has launched an internal review of the bail recommendation in the recent domestic violence related case involving Darrell Brooks, the suspected driver who is accused of running through the Waukesha holiday parade Sunday.

At least five people were killed and more than 40 injured Sunday in downtown Waukesha.

Brooks been charged three times in less than two years with recklessly endangering the safety of others, most recently on Nov. 5 as part of a domestic abuse incident for which he was also charged with resisting or obstructing an officer.

In the most recent case, a woman told police Brooks purposefully ran her "over with his vehicle" while she was walking through a gas station parking lot after he had followed her there after a fight, according to the criminal complaint. The woman was hospitalized for her injuries, court records show.

Brooks posted $1,000 bond on Nov. 11 in the most recent incident and was released from Milwaukee County Jail on Nov. 16, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. He also was charged in July 2020 with two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering the safety of others using a dangerous weapon. Both cases are ongoing.

According to the statement Monday from the district attorney's office:

"The State made a cash bail request in this case of $1,000, which was set by the court. The defendant posted $1,000 cash bail on November 11, resulting in his release from custody.

The State’s bail recommendation in this case was inappropriately low in light of the nature of the recent charges and the pending charges against Mr. Brooks.

The bail recommendation in this case is not consistent with the approach of the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office toward matters involving violent crime, nor was it consistent with the risk assessment of the defendant prior to setting of bail.

This office is currently conducting an internal review of the decision to make the recent bail recommendation in this matter in order to determine the appropriate next steps."

— Ashley Luthern

Suspect in Waukesha Christmas Parade crash recently charged

The suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade incident was charged with running over a woman in Milwaukee less than three week ago.

And according to the criminal complaint, he used a car with a similar description to the one that plowed into a crowd of people in Waukesha, killing five and injuring more than 40.

According to the criminal complaint:

Brooks knocked on the door of a woman who was staying at an American Inn hotel on Nov. 2 while yelling and using profanity. When she tried to walk past him after opening the door, Brooks snatched her phone and drove off.

The woman was later walking on West Appleton Avenue in Milwaukee toward a gas station on the 7300 block of West Capitol Drive when Brooks pulled up alongside her and demanded she get in the car.

She refused, and Brooks responded by punching her in the face.

The woman then walked away through the gas station parking lot until Brooks “ran (the woman) over with his vehicle.”

The complaint said the woman was hospitalized with injuries, and officers saw a tire track mark on her pants leg.

The vehicle he was driving was described as a 2010 maroon Ford Escape.

Brooks was charged with felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping and three misdemeanors, including disorderly conduct and battery, with domestic abuse assessments.

Brooks posted a $1,000 cash bail Nov. 11, according to online court records.

That incident came just over a year after Brooks was charged with two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. In July 2020, he allegedly got into a physical fight with his nephew and fired a gun at him and a friend, according to court records.

Brooks posted a $500 cash bail in that case in March 2021, records said. He was next due in court Dec. 20.

In 2011, Brooks was also involved in a traffic stop in which a Milwaukee police officer had to jump inside Brooks’ car because he thought he was about to be run over.

According to that complaint:

Brooks was pulled over March 2011 for failure to wear a seatbelt. Brooks initially gave police a false name, and when the officer asked him again to identify himself, Brooks turned the vehicle on and put it in drive.

“Fearing the defendant was attempting to run him over with the vehicle,” the officer then jumped inside Brooks’ car, where they fought over control of the steering wheel as the car moved down the road, almost hitting a parked car.

Eventually, the officer was able to remove the car keys and stop the vehicle.

Brooks then fled on foot and was located hiding inside of a small children’s playhouse on the same block. Officers then pepper sprayed him and shocked him with a stun gun twice as they took him into custody.

Brooks later pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer.

— Elliot Hughes

Bagged lunches available at Waukesha schools

The Waukesha School District will have bagged lunches available for anyone in the community from noon to 1 p.m. at the main entrances of Butler, Horning and Les Paul Middle Schools, as well as at North, South and West High Schools. Also, Waukesha School District superintendent James Sebert will be part of the 1 p.m. press conference held at the City of Waukesha and will make a statement at that time.

—Alec Johnson

18 treated at Children’s Wisconsin

Staff at Children’s Wisconsin said the hospital helped treat a total of 18 kids who were injured at the parade Sunday, according to a press release from the hospital.

The hospital, located about 10 miles from downtown Waukesha, will hold an 11 a.m. press conference to share more information about how the hospital will continue to treat kids from the scene. It's unclear now how many children, if any, have been released from Children's Wisconsin.

Aurora Medical Center – Summit, a hospital in Waukesha County, confirmed they were treating 13 patients early Monday morning. Of those 13, three are in “critical” condition, four are in “serious” condition and six are in “fair” condition, according to the hospital, which is located about 15 miles away from the scene of the tragedy.

Waukesha police are expected to hold another press conference at 1 p.m. on Monday to share more information about the incident that left five dead and over 40 injured Sunday.

Questions related to what happened before the incident occurred and how many victims there are have still not been answered by police.

An open records request for the arrest records and call log from Sunday has been made with the Waukesha Police Department, after police declined to release those records to a reporter Monday morning.

—Evan Casey

Fund created to help those affected by parade incident

A fund has been created for those affected by the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, in which an SUV plowed into participants Sunday evening, killing five and injuring more than 40.

The United for Waukesha Community Fund has been created, according to a Twitter post late Sunday from Amy Linder, CEO and president of the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

The group partnered with the Waukesha Education Foundation and the Waukesha County Community Foundation to create the fund. People can make donations through the Waukesha Community Foundation at http://waukeshafoundation.org/parade.

"It'll take us a few days to figure out how to best distribute these funds, but our shared effort will ensure every impacted family gets the support they need," Linder tweeted.

— Cathy Kozlowicz

Milwaukee Dancing Grannies confirms its members are among the dead

Members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies were killed by the vehicle during the parade, the organization confirmed on Facebook Monday morning.

The group did not say how many members were killed and injured.

“Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies. Their eyes gleamed.....joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue....held us together,” the post on Facebook reads.

Formed in 1984, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are a choreographed dance and pom-pom group that performs in about 25 parades each year, according to its website. The group rehearses their routines weekly.

Members range in age from their early 50s to mid-70s and are all grandmothers.

“Our hearts are heavy at this most difficult time,” the group said.

— Sophie Carson

Community members show support after Waukesha parade tragedy

Just hours after a vehicle plowed through the crowd of a beloved holiday parade in Waukesha late Sunday afternoon, community members are already looking for ways to come together following the senseless tragedy.

Details for a vigil, hosted by the Association of Waukesha Congregations, were shared to Facebook Monday morning.

"A Vigil for those injured and those lost,” a Facebook post for the event said.

The Brookfield - Elm Grove Interfaith Network and The Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee will also participate in the vigil, which is set for Monday at 5 p.m. at Cutler Park in Waukesha.

Meanwhile, Carroll University is hosting a prayer vigil at Humphrey Chapel Monday at noon.

“The entire campus community is welcome to attend and an opportunity for conversation will follow the vigil,” said a statement from Carroll president Dr. Cindy Gnadinger.

The Catholic Community of Waukesha will hold a prayer service at 6 p.m. Monday at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha.

The community consists of four Waukesha parishes: St. William, St. John Neumann, St. Mary and St. Joseph.

One priest in the community and multiple parishioners and Catholic schoolchildren were injured and hospitalized in the parade, according to the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

The prayer service will be livestreamed on Facebook as well.

—Evan Casey

Flags at half-staff throughout state as Waukesha area schools to close Monday

Flags will be flown at half-staff today across Wisconsin to show support for the victims of a horrific tragedy that played out at the Waukesha Christmas Parade late Sunday afternoon.

That order was given by Gov. Tony Evers, who released a statement about the tragedy early Monday morning.

“Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act. I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information,” the statement said.

The order is effective at sunrise and ends at sunset.

Meanwhile, Carroll University, located just blocks from the scene of the incident in Waukesha, will be closed the week of Nov. 21. Counseling services are also being offered for employees of the college.

“Many from our campus community participated in the parade including our marching band, color guard, Pio Pete, and a campus shuttle driver who was driving the Carroll float,” said a statement from Carroll president, Dr. Cindy Gnadinger.

“Additionally, countless Carroll employees were there with their families to enjoy this annual tradition. As of now, we are unaware of any students or employees who suffered serious physical injuries during this tragic incident. However, many suffered trauma of witnessing the tragedy,” the statement went on to say.

The Waukesha School District also canceled classes for all of its schools Monday. The University of Milwaukee-Waukesha tweeted classes have been canceled for Monday.

—Evan Casey

‘Person of interest’ in custody, police say motives are unknown

Local law enforcement has announced they have a “person of interest” in custody, and Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson has said it’s unknown whether the incident “has any nexus to terrorism.”

According to a report from NBC News, investigators are exploring the possibility that the driver was fleeing an earlier incident involving a knife fight, citing four unnamed senior law enforcement officials.

The driver steered a red SUV at a high rate of speed through barricades and down the parade route, hitting anything its path. Local authorities have said five people were killed and more than 40 injured.

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin said it had 15 patients and no fatalities.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly called the incident a "horrible and senseless act."

—Elliot Hughes

Victims being treated the morning after the Waukesha Christmas Parade incident

More questions than answers remain after a vehicle plowed through the crowd of a beloved holiday parade in Waukesha late Sunday afternoon, injuring more than 40 and leaving 5 people dead.

Area hospitals are still treating victims of the senseless tragedy, while questions remain about the exact number of injured or deceased from the incident.

Aurora Medical Center – Summit, a hospital in Waukesha County, confirmed they were treating 13 patients early Monday morning.

Of those 13, 3 are in “critical” condition, 4 are in “serious” condition and 6 are in “fair” condition, according to the hospital, which is located about 15 miles away from the scene of the tragedy.

“We are praying for all those impacted, their families and our first responders,” the statement said.

This, as the City of Waukesha posted to its Twitter and Facebook accounts late Monday night, revising casualty totals.

That statement confirmed that 5 people are deceased while “over 40” are injured.

—Evan Casey

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Waukesha parade live updates: Six in critical condition at Children’s Wisconsin