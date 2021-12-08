Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks hit with new charges in previous car attack against girlfriend

The Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect, who plowed into a crowd and killed six last month, has been hit with new charges for intimidating his girlfriend who he allegedly drove a car over in a separate incident, according to court documents.

Darrell Brooks, 39, had been charged with battery and second-degree recklessly endangering safety with domestic abuse assessments for running over his girlfriend with a vehicle on Nov. 2.

He now faces new charges of felony intimidation of a victim, felony intimidation of a witness and bail jumping in that case, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office.

The District Attorney’s office came under fire after it was revealed that Brooks was out of jail after posting a low bond of $1,000 related to that domestic abuse case when he rammed through the parade crowd in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Nov. 21.

He faces six counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the parade tragedy.

In the Nov. 2 incident Brooks got into an argument with his girlfriend, punched her in the face and drove away, only to return and run her over with his red Ford Escape as she walked to a nearby gas station, according to the complaint.

She suffered a dislocated left femur and fractured her right ankle in the attack, the complaint stated.

The following day, Brooks called his mother from jail, saying that the DA’s office needed his girlfriend to cooperate in order to issue charges.

"If she don’t cooperate with them, they are going to have to drop it," he told her, the complaint stated.

He called his girlfriend from jail on Nov. 4 and used “emotional manipulation” to prevent her from cooperating with the DA’s office, according to the complaint.

He told her, "why did you do this to me? You know I love you," and even offered to marry her saying, "I’ve come to the realization that I’m not going to leave you. You have my daughter, I know your potential, what you can be. I want to marry you."

In a second call that same day he told his girlfriend he would “die in prison” and said "you have to keep your mouth shut."

He also told her, "Think how bad that would make my momma feel."

Despite an order from the court commissioner after an initial court appearance on Nov. 5 to not contact the girlfriend, he called her yet again on Nov. 6 and several times more in the subsequent days.

The woman met with the DA’s office investigators on Nov. 30 and told them Brooks had called her and made her feel guilty that he was imprisoned, noting he threatened her safety and security.

The DA's office said Brooks instructed his girlfriend on what she "needed to say in order to help the defendant. The defendant instructed [the girlfriend] to not say anything, to refuse to allow law enforcement access to [the girlfriend's] medical records, and to not cooperate with the prosecution, including by not appearing if required," the complaint said.

Brooks remains in Waukesha County Jail on $5 million bond.