Waukesha parade suspect says he feels 'demonized'





The suspect who allegedly drove through a Wisconsin Christmas parade and killed six people said that he feels "demonized" during his first comments since the deadly event.

Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, spoke to Fox News Digital during a video visit in Waukesha County Jail on Wednesday.

"I just feel like I'm being monster-demonized," Brooks said.

The Fox News reporters were the first visitors Brooks had seen since the tragedy on Nov. 21 that left six people dead and dozens more injured. On the day Brooks allegedly drove a Ford SUV in a zig-zag pattern through the crowd of people to hit as many as he could, according to authorities, Newsweek reported.

Those deceased ranged in age from young children (aged 8) to senior citizens (aged 81).

The news outlet noted that he appeared calm and alert while answering questions.

Brooks said that not even his mother, who he said he is "very" close to, has come to see him.

Dawn Woods, Brooks's mother, released a statement Monday on behalf of the family saying that her son did not receive the "help and resources he needed" and that Wisconsin institutions failed Brooks, Milwaukee's CBS 58 reported.

Brooks has a previous criminal history with documents detailing incidents involving domestic violence, firearms, drugs among other things in Wisconsin, according to Fox. He is also a registered child sex offender in Nevada and served a sentence in Georgia for allegedly beating an ex-girlfriend.

Brooks has been charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide with his bail set at $5 million. He could face life in prison if convicted on all counts.