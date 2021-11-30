Waukesha parade suspect speaks publicly for first time since attack

WAUKESHA, Wis. – Darrell Brooks spoke for the first time Tuesday since allegedly plowing his red SUV into an annual Christmas parade, killing six people.

He joined a virtual Milwaukee court conference by phone from the Waukesha County Jail where he's being held on $5 million bond for the shocking attack on holiday revelers.

"Can you hear Mr. Brooks?" asked the court clerk.

"Yes," he replied.

It was the only word he spoke during the brief video conference – he was the sole participant to join by phone.

His lawyer, Joseph Domask requested the hearing so he could withdraw from the case, citing too many relationships with victims of Brooks' Nov. 21 rampage that injured more than 60 people.

WAUKESHA CHRISTMAS PARADE HORROR: MILWAUKEE DA ANNOUNCES INTERNAL REVIEW OF DARRELL BROOKS BAIL RECOMMENDATION

Judge David Feiss granted Domask's motion to withdraw on the two cases. Domask had represented Brooks in a Nov. 2 incident in which he ran over his ex-girlfriend leaving tire marks on her legs.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office came under fire for recommending $1,000 bail for the career criminal, leaving him free to drive through parade goers.

The second case stemmed from a July 24, 2020, incident in which Brooks allegedly shot at his nephew.

He's charged with six counts of intentional homicide and other raps for the parade attack. Another lawyer represents him that case.