Waukesha School District teachers, parents seek federal investigation into treatment of LGBTQ+ students

After teaching in the district for six years, Amy Menzel resigned from her position as a Waukesha West High School teacher in 2022.

"Simply, I could no longer do my best work as an educator in Waukesha," Menzel wrote in an email to Wisconsin's state school superintendent.

From removing the district's equity mission statement from its website to dictating which signs teachers could hang in their classrooms, school district leaders "have effectively created a culture of narrow-mindedness and fear," Menzel wrote.

Menzel is one of several people — including a current Waukesha School District teacher and a parent of a Waukesha student — who say they have recently filed federal complaints over the school district’s treatment of LGBTQ+ students and staff. They believe the district's recent initiatives, like its 2021 "controversial issues" policy, are in violation of the First Amendment.

The three longtime Waukesha residents agree that the school district wasn't always like this. But for the past two years, they said they've watched the district become a hostile environment to LGBTQ+ people.

"There are students that are being hurt right now by the way this situation continues to be handled," said David Simmons, a member of the parent group Alliance for Education in Waukesha. "And that's why I can't just keep my head down and not speak up."

According to LGBTQ+ advocacy organization GLSEN, 82% of LGBTQ+ students have experienced first-hand harassment or bullying in their school. And according to a 2019 Trevor Project study, LGBTQ+ youth who report having at least one accepting adult were 40% less likely to report a suicide attempt.

In an emailed statement Monday, School District of Waukesha Superintendent James Sebert said the district is not aware of any U.S. Department of Education or U.S. Department of Justice complaints and said the district's policies ensure the First Amendment rights of students and staff.

Sebert also said the administration has clearly articulated which student services or guidance staff are available to help students on "various issues" and also pointed to "our multiple club offerings for students."

James Sebert, superintendent of the Waukesha School District, testifies during a Waukesha School Board hearing in July.

"Our staff have a professional obligation to serve all students, and we continue to provide multiple opportunities for kids to feel safe and have their individual values respected at school," Sebert wrote.

He defended the school district's decisions to keep classrooms "neutral" in accordance with its controversial issues policy.

"Rainbows and colors, like numbers, shapes and letters, are foundational to elementary learning, and have a place in the school setting," Sebert wrote. "However, when used with political or ideological intent, such as on Pride flags, pins and lanyards, they don't belong in our classrooms, as well as other symbols and flags that carry meaning beyond the curriculum."

Former teacher files federal complaint after removal of flyers

For Menzel, the decision to seek a federal investigation came after she said she noticed that support for LGBTQ+ students and students of color seemed more likely to be scrutinized.

The school district's "controversial issues" policy was first adopted in 2017, which regulated how "controversial topics" could be addressed in the classroom. The policy defines controversial topics as any issues that could "arouse both support and opposition in the community," like politics or social issues.

Amy Menzel, pictured at her home on Nov. 14, quit her job last year as a teacher at Waukesha West High School.

It served as the basis for former special education kindergarten teacher Sarah Whaley's suspension in 2021 after she refused to take down her Pride flag, and for former first grade teacher Melissa Tempel's firing in July after she criticized the district's decision to ban students from singing the song "Rainbowland" at a concert.

Citing the policy, Sebert directed teachers in 2021 to remove "all Black lives Matter, Blue Lives Matter, Thin Blue Line, Anti-racist classroom" and any other related posters from their classrooms.

The policies have been divisive, with parents and teachers speaking out both for and against.

After Sebert's directive, Menzel spoke at multiple school board meetings trying to persuade board members to reverse the policy.

"The reality is that people’s identities are not political," Menzel said at a board meeting in September 2021. "What is political are the policies, practices, and procedures that either support or deny individuals a safe, supportive environment in which to learn and grow."

Then, in January 2022, Menzel said she arrived at school to find that posters for the Gay Straight Alliance, Black Student Union and the Wolverine Equity Alliance — a student club formed to promote equity and allyship — had been taken down after hours.

Another one of the posters that Menzel said was taken down after hours in January 2022.

Menzel, who was the adviser for the Black Student Union, said she was told these signs were taken down due to a custodial error without ill intent. But other flyers, like ones for the football team, were still up, she said.

"Whether or not it was targeted, if that was the intent, it definitely came across that way," Menzel said.

Menzel said she and other club advisers were given back the signs that had been taken down. Some students asked for their flyers back but, by then, stacked and stuck together with tape, many of them were no longer intact, she said.

"That's when you really saw the hurt on (students') faces," she said.

Some of the posters that Menzel said were taken down after hours in January 2022.

At the end of that school year, Menzel said she made the tough and disappointing decision to resign from her position.

She read her resignation letter to the school board in June 2022.

"Trust and respect professional educators," her letter said. "You have some of the best here in Waukesha. Unfortunately, I am no longer one of them."

Menzel filed her complaint with the Department of Education over the summer. She said the department later told her that because the flyer incident took place more than 180 days ago, it could not look into her complaint.

If she would've known, Menzel said she would've filed her complaint earlier.

"I can't say that they definitely would have taken it up, but at least it would have had a chance to be addressed," Menzel said.

A Department of Education spokesperson said it could not confirm the receipt of any complaints. According to the agency's website, people can request a waiver to file a complaint after the 180-day period if they show "good cause."

Waukesha teacher says policies are part of nationwide anti-LGBT wave

The year after Menzel's resignation brought more school board directives that many students and staff warned would harm the LGBTQ+ community.

In January, the school board passed its controversial parental rights policy, prohibiting staff from referring to students by any name or pronoun other than the one consistent with the student's biological sex without written permission from their parents.

During the same meeting, the district also passed a dress code policy to prohibit clothing that may be considered "political, controversial or divisive."

A Waukesha School District high school teacher who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of losing her job said she believes those directives represent a nationwide effort to enforce anti-LGBTQ+ policies in schools.

"That's what I think it's rooted in, because it's national," the teacher said. "It's not just Waukesha, but Waukesha is steeped in it, absolutely."

She said rules that prohibit "controversial" clothing and accessories are mostly only enforced when it comes to rainbows, and school policies appear to be enforced inconsistently.

For example, after the dress code policy was passed, staff were told they could no longer wear rainbow lanyards.

But days later, Waukesha West High School Principal Ryan Patt emailed staff to let them know they were still allowed to wear "military lanyards" in support of the U.S. Army or National Guard, according to an email obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel through an open records request.

In April, Patt emailed staff again, this time to remind them they couldn't wear ribbons in honor of the Day of Silence because of the dress code policy. The national student-led demonstration involves students taking a vow of silence and wearing rainbow ribbon pins in protest of harassment against the LGBTQ+ community.

Patt did not respond to a request for comment.

An April email from Waukesha West High School Principal Ryan Patt obtained through an open records request.

"I feel like teachers are being given new rules every time we turn around that make it harder and harder for us to support some of our most vulnerable students, particularly those in the LGBTQ community," the teacher said.

She filed a complaint with the DOJ after Tempel was fired this summer. Tempel's First Amendment lawsuit against the school district is ongoing.

"That was the straw that broke the camel's back," the teacher said.

She said she hasn't received a response from the DOJ yet.

Whether it's a flag, a poster, or something simple on the wall that shows all students are welcome in her classroom, the teacher said she wishes she could show her LGBTQ+ students that she's there for them.

"I'm not allowed to, in any way, have anything in my classroom that shows that I support them in any way, shape or form," she said. "And I love my students. I care about my students."

Parent regrets sending his daughter to Waukesha West

Simmons, of the Alliance for Education in Waukesha, is the father of a junior at Waukesha West. However, Simmons said if he would have known what she'd go through as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, he would have thought twice about sending her there.

"2021 is when everything changed, and it changed almost overnight," Simmons said. "And it all has to do with the school board elections."

That year, the Waukesha County Republican Party created a political action committee to support conservative school board candidates' campaigns. According to WisRed's 2023 spring voter guide, two of its endorsed candidates now have seats on the school board.

Simmons has since spoken out about harassment his daughter has faced at Waukesha West.

For example, in 2021, as his daughter sat with other members of the Gay-Straight Alliance in the school cafeteria during lunch, he said fellow students gave the group a defaced Pride flag with the words "Trump 2024” and “B — Blue, L — Lives, M — Matter" written on it.

David Simmons said in October 2021 his daughter was harassed by a fellow student at Waukesha West High School when she was given a defaced Pride flag.

Although Simmons reported the incident to the school as harassment, the state Department of Public Instruction's records show that the district reported no incidents of anti-LGBTQ+ harassment that year.

Sebert said the district reports all incidences of discrimination, bullying and harassment as required by the Department of Public Instruction, but that "not all situations rise to that level based on what the investigations conclude."

Simmons said he's heard of other discriminatory incidents that took place that year and is concerned that those also have gone undocumented.

Today, his daughter still tells him of ongoing bullying endured by both her and her friends.

"There's nothing that shows this very at-risk community that they are actually accepted there," Simmons said.

Simmons first filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction in April. He didn't realize he had an option to complain at a federal level until around late October, he said.

That's when he filed a complaint with the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights.

Simmons hasn't heard back from either agency. But if he could see a change implemented, first, he'd want the district's process for reporting harassment and discrimination to be heavily scrutinized.

Second, he'd like to see someone step in and make it possible for teachers to put up safe space signs and Pride flags again as a symbol of acceptance.

"And for us to stop pretending that the Pride flag symbolizes a unitary political movement, because it doesn't," he said. "It's a sign of acceptance and identity, not a sign of division and one political particular idea."

