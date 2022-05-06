Waukesha State Bank robbery suspect, who claimed to have a hand grenade, pleads not guilty to allegation

WAUKESHA - A 63-year-old man who authorities say confessed to an April 8 robbery of Waukesha State Bank has nonetheless pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Glen H. Roessler of Waukesha entered the plea at his May 2 preliminary hearing in Waukesha County Circuit Court. He remains in custody on a $10,000 cash bail bond in the Waukesha County Jail and is scheduled to next appear in court July 6.

According to the criminal complaint and initial police reports, Roessler handed a note to a teller at the bank on April 8, claiming to have a hand grenade in his pocket and stating he was robbing the business. He was handed about $1,570 by a teller at another window.

Responding to an alarm, Waukesha police arrived and saw a man roughly fitting the robber's description standing by a pickup truck outside the bank. They noticed a large bundle of cash in one pocket and subsequently found more in his wallet, according to the complaint.

Authorities at the scene and during the investigation said Roessler admitted to robbing the bank, saying he simply had decided to so do the night before, according to the complaint. He told police he had waited inside his truck for police to arrive so he could turn himself in.

But in court on May 2, Roessler did not acknowledge those statements and pleaded not guilty. He is being represented by a court-appointed attorney, Ricardo Tapia, who was not immediately available to comment on his client's behalf.

If he is convicted of the single felony count of robbery of a financial institution, he faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Contact Jim Riccioli at (262) 446-6635 or james.riccioli@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jariccioli.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Waukesha State Bank robbery suspect pleads not guilty