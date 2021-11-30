Waukesha suspect Darrell Brooks' lawyer in other felony cases moves to withdraw, citing conflicts of interest

One more burned bridge.

The Wisconsin attorney for representing Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. in his Milwaukee County legal troubles has moved to withdraw from those cases due to new conflicts that arose when his client allegedly plowed through a Christmas procession, killing at least six people and injuring dozens.

"Relationships and familiarities, both direct and indirect, between Attorney Domask and members of Domask Law Office and individuals, families, groups, organizations and the communities affected by incidents arising on November 21, 2021 in the Wuakesha County Holiday Parade have created a concurrent conflict of interest in Attorney Domask’s representation of Mr. Brooks in this case," the motion reads.

Domask had hinted at the decision last week, shortly after news of the parade attack emerged.

"Our hearts are broken for all families affected by the tragedy at the Waukesha Parade," attorney Joe Domask told Fox News Digital a week ago. "The Waukesha community is dear to our hearts here, and we joined in their sorrow. And we keep all those affected by this incident in our thoughts and prayers."

Regarding the charges in Milwaukee, he said he was still representing him, "at the moment."

But the next day, he notified the court that he planned to withdraw from two open cases in Milwaukee, records show. Both contain multiple charges against Brooks, including one for allegedly shooting at and missing his nephew and another for driving his red Ford SUV over the mother of his child.

Domask did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment on the latest move Monday.

A motion hearing on both cases is set for Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, in nearby Waukesha, prosecutors added a sixth charge of first-degree intentional homicide, Wisconsin’s equivalent of first-degree murder, against Brooks Monday, following the death of a sixth victim, 8-year-old Jackson Sparks.

The Christmas parade attack also killed Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81, on Sunday and injured 62, according to authorities.

Waukesha District Attorney Susan Opper filed first-degree intentional homicide charges for the first five victims last Tuesday, revealing Jackson’s death during Brooks’ arraignment.

Brooks’ criminal record dates back to 1999, when he pleaded guilty to felony battery. Nevada authorities also placed him on their sex offender registry after he impregnated a 15-year-old girl, and he still has an active warrant there for bail jumping on another sex crime charge.

In addition to dozens of other charges in multiple states, ranging from domestic violence to weapons possession and drugs, he has the two open felony cases in Milwaukee.