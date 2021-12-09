Waukesha teen robbed, sexually assaulted 87-year-old woman outside public library, police say

An 87-year-old woman told police on Nov. 30 that she was robbed at knifepoint and later sexually assaulted by the robber when he took her car while she was at the Waukesha Public Library.

Waukesha police found the vehicle nearby and pursued the suspect, a 14-year-old boy, on foot, eventually arresting him without further incident, according to a statement from police.

According to police, the suspect forced the victim inside her vehicle and sexually assaulted her.

"This incident is sad and incomprehensible," said Cpt. Dan Baumann. The case has been referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office. The boy could be charged as an adult, Baumann said.

According to a statement from the School District of Waukesha:

The Waukesha Police Department informed the district about the incident at the library, and officials briefly placed Les Paul Middle School, which is across the street from the library, on a lockdown at 2:21 p.m. There was no immediate threat to the school, and the lockdown was lifted at 2:26 p.m. after the suspect was apprehended.

The statement identified the suspect as Waukesha high school student who has since withdrawn from the district but did not name him.

Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson in a statement said the suspect is a distant relative of his, and extended condolences to the victim and her family, according to several media reports.

News of the incident comes as Waukesha is still reeling from the Christmas parade tragedy and a forced evacuation of a high-rise condominium complex, which displaced dozens of residents.

