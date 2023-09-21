Waukesha's new city administrator comes in with Milwaukee suburban experience

WAUKESHA - The city has selected its new chief administrator, drawing a candidate familiar with Milwaukee-area suburbs.

Anthony Brown, whose employment contract was approved Tuesday night by the Waukesha Common Council, will begin serving in his new role on Nov. 20, coincidentally nine years after the city announced the selection of its most recent administrator, Kevin Lahner, who opted for a similar post in Janesville in March.

Brown is currently working as Port Washington's city administrator, a post he has held for more than three years, and previously served as an assistant to the city administrator in Wauwatosa, both regional suburban posts outside Milwaukee. He also worked as a town administrator in Buchanan, in Outagamie County south of Green Bay.

The mayor's office lauded Brown's background, which includes experience in strategic planning, budgeting and financial planning, and a focus on leadership and team building.

"We are very excited to have Anthony lead our team as the new city administrator," Mayor ShawnReilly said in a news release. "He is highly qualified, and we know he will put his skills and experience to work for theemployees and residents of the city of Waukesha."

Brown said he was "thrilled" to be given the chance to work in a key role locally.

"My commitment will be to foster trust both within and outside the organization by gaining an understanding of Waukesha's culture and working together toward a shared vision for the future," he said.

Lahner was Waukesha's administrator from 2015 to April 2023. His role is being filled on an interim basis by Gina Kozlik, the city's clerk-treasurer, who will return to her normal duties in November.

