Waupaca man gets life in prison for 2020 fatal shooting of teen over stolen reptiles

WAUPACA – On an October night in 2020, a Waupaca man shot and killed a teenager over a dispute regarding stolen exotic reptiles, with the teen's mother at his side. A witness said neither tried to render aid.

William Zelenski, 47, was found guilty after a jury trial in June of first-degree intentional homicide for fatally shooting Ryelee Manente-Powell, 18. In July, he was sentenced to life in prison.

Manente-Powell's mother, Tiffany Powell, 37, was initially also charged with first-degree intentional homicide for her son's death, but was convicted in December of lesser charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possessing a firearm while convicted of a felony. She was sentenced in February to 15 years in prison followed by eight years of extended supervision.

Zelenski will be eligible for parole in 35 years, when he is about 82 years old.

On Oct. 19, 2020, Zelenski called 911 multiple times about a burglary at his home the previous week, according to a criminal complaint. Among the items he reported stolen were two handguns, alcohol and multiple reptiles — including a lizard valued around $17,000, a baby Burmese python valued at $7,000, a crocodile valued at $2,000 and a red tail boa constrictor valued at $575.

Zelenski reported the names of two people he believed were responsible for the thefts, according to the complaint. One was Manente-Powell.

Later that night, around 10:25 p.m., officers received reports of a shooting. One of the 911 calls came from Zelenski, who told the operator that he "confronted" Manente-Powell, who then attacked Zelenski, so Zelenski shot him, the complaint states.

Powell told investigators she and Zelenski ran into her son on the street on their way to a residence where they believed the reptiles were being kept. She said they then confronted Mantente-Powell, and he "took off his shirt and said he wanted to fight Zelenski," the complaint says. Then, Zelenski took the gun out of the vehicle and shot Manente-Powell.

A security doorbell camera at a neighboring residence captured "a large portion of the incident," the complaint says. Footage showed Zelenski and Powell in a vehicle at the intersection of Van and Shearer Streets, and Manente-Powell in the 400 block of Van Street. The three got into an altercation, and at one point Zelenski held a shotgun.

The video then captured Zelenski handing the gun to Powell and telling her "to hold the gun on her son," the complaint says. Powell pointed the gun at Manente-Powell and later handed it back to Zelenski.

Audio captured on video heard Manente-Powell yell at Zelenski to put down the gun and "fight like a man." Zelenski and Manente-Powell then circled each other, Zelenski holding the gun and Manente-Powell unarmed, according to the complaint.

A witness who knew Powell and Manente-Powell told investigators Zelenski and Powell stopped by her house earlier in the evening and said they were going to police about Manente-Powell stealing from Zelenski. Shortly after 10 p.m., the witness heard a gunshot and saw Zelenski and Powell sitting in a vehicle, with someone on the ground behind the vehicle, the complaint says.

The witness told police she ran outside and realized the person on the ground was Manente-Powell. She said she started "screaming for them to help him," but Zelenski and Powell did not move to help him, according to the complaint.

Manente-Powell was transported to a hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The other person Zelenski reported for stealing the reptiles was Ashton Tody, then 18. Tody was convicted of theft of moveable property between $10,000 and $100,000, and sentenced in February to three years of probation, with three years in prison imposed and stayed if he violates probation.

