Waupun man sentenced to 13 years in prison in the 2019 beating death of his grandmother

FOND DU LAC – A 33-year-old Waupun man will serve 13 ½ years in prison, followed by seven and a half years of extended supervision, for the 2019 homicide of his 75-year-old grandmother, according to Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.

Fond du Lac County Judge Paul Czisny sentenced Gregory Spittel during a court hearing Wednesday.

In May, Spittel was convicted of second-degree reckless homicide, as well as battery or threat to law enforcement, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint, Spittel attacked his grandmother, Carole Foreman, the night of Aug. 23, 2019, after she provided information to police that caused Spittel to face drug charges and lose custody of his children. Spittel left Foreman laying in a pool of blood in the basement of his house while he went upstairs to sleep. Foreman was found by police the next day after a neighbor made a report. She died at a hospital four days later.

In a statement, Toney called the case "a devastating example of how drugs and alcohol destroy lives," and that Spittel killed his grandmother after a "series of drug and alcohol fueled choices."

