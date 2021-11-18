Wausau babysitter charged with killing infant and covering up his death pleads to lesser charges

WAUSAU – A babysitter accused of killing an 11-week-old boy, dressing him up in a snowsuit and taking him out to eat before giving him back to his mother without telling her took a plea deal Thursday.

Marissa M. Tietsort, 31, of Wausau, pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless homicide and child abuse. Marathon County Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled a sentencing for March 8. The reckless homicide charge was reduced from a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

In a criminal complaint, prosecutors accused Tietsort of not calling police when the boy died in her care on Oct. 18, 2018, but instead dressing him up in a snowsuit and taking him to McDonald's before giving him back to his mother without telling her he died.

Police responded at 9:45 p.m. Oct. 18, 2018, to a report of a baby not breathing at a laundry in the 900 block of North Third Avenue, Wausau, where they found the baby's mother giving the infant CPR on a table, according to the complaint.

RELATED: Wausau babysitter Marissa Tietsort ruled competent to stand trial in homicide case

RELATED: A Wausau babysitter was charged last year with killing an infant and covering up his death. Here's where the case stands now.

When the mother picked up her children from Tietsort a few hours before, the baby's hat was pulled down over his eyes, and she thought he was sleeping, according to the complaint. When she arrived at the laundry, she discovered he wasn't breathing.

Early the next morning, police found Tietsort at a Wausau hotel, according to court documents. Prosecutors say she told an officer she was home alone with the children when the baby died and didn't call for help, instead putting him on the floor in a hallway, dressing him in a snowsuit, putting him in a car seat and taking him to McDonald's with the other children and her boyfriend, according to the complaint.

When the mother picked up the children, Tietsort didn't tell her the baby died, according to the complaint. Tietsort then went swimming at a hotel with her boyfriend and son.

Story continues

An autopsy showed the infant suffered multiple injuries to his head and a broken tailbone, according to the complaint.

Tietsort faces up to 65 ½ years in prison.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KMadden715, Instagram at @kmadden715 or Facebook at facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Wausau babysitter pleads to lesser charges in infant homicide case