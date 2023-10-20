Wausau man charged with abusing woman, three dogs gets year in jail

WAUSAU − A 24-year-old man was sentenced Friday to a year in jail for abusing a woman and three dogs.

Chase D. Leroy, of Wausau, pleaded guilty Friday to mistreatment of an animal, felony disorderly conduct as a repeat domestic abuse incident, misdemeanor battery and having contact after a domestic abuse arrest.

Marathon County Circuit Judge Michael Moran withheld the sentence and ordered Leroy to spend four years on probation and sentenced him to a year in jail as a condition of the probation. Moran also ordered Leroy to have no unapproved contact with his victims, and not to own animals and not to live with any animals. Moran also ordered Leroy to undergo any counseling deemed necessary.

According to the criminal complaint in the animal abuse case, a woman reported she was in her bedroom with a child and Leroy was in the kitchen with a poodle names Annie. The woman said she saw Leroy raise his arms overhead and forward in a throwing motion. The woman said she then heard a scream from Annie, and Annie was not able to get up and move.

Leroy put Annie in her kennel, according to the complaint. The woman got Annie out of the kennel and placed the dog in her bed to see if Annie would move but she didn't, according to the complaint. Leroy admitted to throwing Annie and said s he landed on all four of her legs, the woman said.

The woman said she waited about four days to take Annie to a veterinarian. She said she and Leroy agreed to make up a lie about Annie falling down the stairs to protect Leroy, according to the complaint. During the four days before going to the vet, Annie was unable to walk around and could not eat or drink because she couldn't walk.

The veterinarian determined the ball of Annie's hip joint was broken and she needed surgery to repair it. X-rays also showed she had an old fracture to her leg bone.

Leroy also abused another dog because the dog would have accidents in the home, according to the complaint. The abuse included putting the dog on a short leash in the basement and giving the dog limited water. He left a third dog outside for more than two hours with an outside temperature of 4 degrees with a wind chill of minus 11.

According to the domestic abuse case, in May, Leroy became upset with the woman after charges were filed in the animal abuse case. He began calling the woman derogatory names and told her to kill herself.

Leroy ripped the plastic window wrap off of a window and almost flipped a table over, according to a complaint. He raised his arms and made fists, making the woman think he was going to hit her. When the woman tried to get a charger from Leroy's pocket, he hit her right wrist and her left forearm. An officer saw the bruises on the woman's arms.

The woman told police that Leroy had become upset in February or March because the courts had seized the dogs. Leroy pulled the woman onto the couch and put her in a chokehold. The woman said it caused her pain, she had a hard time breathing and she feared for her life.

As part of the plea agreement, Moran dismissed two additional misdemeanor charges of mistreating an animal, a misdemeanor charge of battery, and a felony charge of disorderly conduct as a repeat domestic abuse incident. He also dismissed the charges from a 2022 domestic abuse case.

