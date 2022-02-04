A Wausau man has been charged in the Jan. 28 shooting of his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend

WAUSAU – A Marathon County prosecutor filed charges Friday against a man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend Jan. 28.

Richard L. J. Mason, 28, of Wausau, faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. Marathon County Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson increased Mason's cash bail during Friday's court appearance from $100,000 to $250,000.

According to the criminal complaint, on the early afternoon of Jan. 28, a 38-year-old Wausau man was at his girlfriend's home in the 200 block of Myron Street. The man had been downstairs doing laundry when he came up to the kitchen and heard his girlfriend, who was in a bedroom, call him.

The 38-year-old man told police he went to the bedroom and saw Mason holding a young child. He said Mason pulled a gun out from behind his back, pointed it at the 38-year-old man and shot him, according to the complaint. Before firing, Mason told the other man, "You ruined my life," according to court documents.

The victim said he fell to the ground and Mason stood over him. Mason repeatedly said, "You ruined my life," while continuing to point the gun at him, according to the complaint. The man said he was able to get up and leave the home.

At 1:41 p.m. Jan. 28, a caller reported the shooting. The victim had walked from where he was shot to the home where he lived to get help, according to the complaint.

An officer was the first to see the victim, who was conscious and sweating profusely. The 38-year-old man saw an ambulance arrive and walked to it, according to the complaint. The ambulance's medical crew saw the man had been shot in the left abdomen and the bullet had gone out through his lower back, according to the complaint.

An officer talked to the victim's girlfriend, who said she had dated Mason "on and off" for seven years, and they had two children together, according to the complaint. She said she had been resting on her bed because she was sick when she heard a light knock on the patio door in the bedroom.

A child told the woman there was a man outside, and the woman went to see who was there. She saw Mason outside and slid open the door. She said she didn't know what to think because she hadn't seen him during the holidays or for one of their children's birthdays, according to the complaint.

The woman said a young child ran to Mason and he hugged the child, according to the complaint. She said she called to the 38-year-old man because she wanted him to know Mason was there.

The woman said the young child was on the bed when Mason left the bedroom. She said she saw the gun and then saw Mason shoot the 38-year-old man, according to the complaint.

An officer saw Mason walking near Emter and Myron streets, according to the complaint. Mason obeyed officers' commands, and they arrested him.

If convicted, Mason faces a maximum of 65 years and 9 months in prison. His next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

