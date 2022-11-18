Wausau man pleads not guilty to shooting his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend

WAUSAU − A 29-year-old Wausau man pleaded not guilty Friday to shooting his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend.

Richard L. J. Mason faces charges of attempted first degree homicide and carrying a concealed weapon. Marathon County Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson scheduled a jury trial for June.

According to the criminal complaint, on the early afternoon of Jan. 28, a 38-year-old Wausau man was in the kitchen of his girlfriend's home in the 200 block of Myron Street when heard her call him from the bedroom. When he went in the room, he saw Mason with a young child. Mason pulled a gun out from behind his back, pointed it at the 38-year-old man, said "you ruined my life" and shot him, according to the complaint.

The victim told police he fell to the ground and Mason stood over him and repeatedly said, "You ruined my life," while continuing to point the gun at him, according to the complaint. The man said he was able to get up and leave the home and walk back to his own residence.

A police officer was the first to see the victim, who was conscious and sweating profusely. An ambulance medical crew later saw the man had been shot in the left abdomen and the bullet had gone out through his lower back.

An officer talked to the victim's girlfriend, who said she had dated Mason "on and off" for seven years, and they had two children together, according to the complaint. She said she had been resting on her bed because she was sick when she heard a light knock on the patio door in the bedroom.

A child told the woman there was a man outside and the woman went to see who was there. She saw Mason outside and slid open the door. She said she didn't know what to think because she hadn't seen him during the holidays or for one of their children's birthdays, according to the complaint.

The woman said one of the children ran to Mason and he hugged the child, and that's when she called to her new boyfriend because she wanted him to know Mason was there.

The woman said the young child was on the bed when she saw the gun and then saw Mason shoot the 38-year-old man, according to the complaint.

An officer saw Mason walking near Emter and Myron streets, and officers arrested him without incident.

If convicted, Mason faces a maximum of 65 years and 9 months in prison.

