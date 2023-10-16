Wausau man pleads not guilty to charges of abusing three dogs

WAUSAU − A 24-year-old man charged with abusing three dogs pleaded not guilty Monday in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Chase D. Leroy, of Wausau, is charged with one felony count of mistreating an animal and two misdemeanor counts of mistreating animals.

Marathon County Circuit Judge Michael Moran scheduled a plea hearing and sentencing for Leroy for Friday. In two separate cases, Leroy also faces unrelated domestic abuse charges.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported she was in her bedroom with a child and Leroy was in the kitchen with a poodle named Annie. The woman said she saw Leroy raise his arms overhead and forward in a throwing motion. The woman said she then heard a scream from Annie, and Annie was not able to get up and move.

Leroy put Annie in her kennel, according to the complaint. The woman got Annie out of the kennel and placed the dog in her bed to see if Annie would move but she didn't, according to the complaint. Leroy admitted to throwing Annie and said she landed on all four of her legs, the woman said.

The woman said she waited about four days to take Annie to a veterinarian. She said she and Leroy agreed to make up a lie about Annie falling down the stairs to protect Leroy, according to the complaint. During the four days before going to the vet, Annie was unable to walk around and could not eat or drink because she couldn't walk.

The veterinarian determined the ball of Annie's hip joint was broken and she needed surgery to repair it. X-rays also showed she had an old fracture to her leg bone.

Another dog, a female Aussiedoodle named MooMoo, urinated on the bed sheets when no one was home, the woman said. The woman said when she got home, MooMoo's nose was dripping blood and she was sneezing blood out of her nose. Leroy said he didn't rub MooMoo's nose into the urine that hard, and he didn't know why the dog's nose was bleeding, according to the complaint. The woman said when MooMoo went to the bathroom in the house, Leroy would grab the dog by the scruff of the neck, lift her off the ground and slap her across the face.

Leroy kept MooMoo on a short leash and gave her a single cup of water once or twice a day, the woman told police. He would tie MooMoo up in the basement as punishment for an hour up to a whole day, she said. Another woman said she heard MooMoo howling in the basement and went downstairs to look. The woman said MooMoo was tied to a pole in the basement on a 1-foot lead. There was a day's worth of feces and urine on the floor, according to the complaint.

On Feb. 2, 2022, an Eau Claire man reported he had brought his dog, Wyatt, to Leroy's house for breeding purposes. Leroy had contacted the man and said he was putting Wyatt outside and leaving him there until the man could pick him up, according to the complaint. The man said it was too cold outside and asked Leroy to bring Wyatt back in, but Leroy refused to do it.

The man didn't believe he could get to Wyatt fast enough from Eau Claire, so he called police. An officer saw Wyatt shivering on a second-floor balcony of an apartment building. The officer knocked on Leroy's door and told him it was too cold for dog to stay outside. It was 4 degrees with a wind child of minus 11, according to the complaint. Leroy said the dog had only been outside for an hour. When the owner picked the dog up from the police station, he showed an officer the text messages he had with Leroy. The messages indicated Wyatt had been outside for a little more than two hours.

