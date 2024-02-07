Wausau man pleads not guilty to trying to kill woman in October domestic abuse incident

WAUSAU − A 35-year-old Wausau man pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Marathon County Circuit Court to trying to kill a woman during a domestic disturbance.

Donald E. Warren faces a charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a domestic abuse incident. He's currently being held on a $250,000 cash bail.

According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 11, a caller reported an injured woman believed to be the victim of a domestic abuse incident. An officer contacted the woman and saw "significant" injuries to her face. The woman's right eye was bloodshot and black and blue around it. She had redness on her neck and jaw area and dried blood on her shirt, according to the complaint.

Officers found a knife at the top of the stairs in the home and dried blood on the floor of the kitchen, living room and on bed sheets, according to the complaint.

The woman said Warren had told her to be quiet and then punched her in the face six to eight times, according to the complaint. She said he tried to bash her head against the wall and she tried to block her head from hitting the wall using her arms. An officer saw bruising on both of her arms.

The woman said Warren strangled her twice and she lost consciousness both times, according to the complaint. Her teeth were loose because of the punches to her face. Warren also stabbed the woman in the abdomen with a knife, leaving a 1-by-2-inch wound, the complaint said. The woman said she had blurry vision and trouble hearing.

The woman said Warren made multiple threats to her in the past to kill her and leave her body in the woods where no one would find her, according to the complaint. Warren also told the woman he would kill her family. She said, during previous incidents, Warren would take her phone and warn her he would kill her if she reported the incidents to police.

If convicted, Warren faces a maximum of 62 years in prison.

