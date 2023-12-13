Wausau man pleads not guilty to mistreating dog, leading to her death

WAUSAU − A 48-year-old Wausau man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to not properly caring for a dog, leading to her death.

Samuel L. Shields pleaded not guilty to mistreatment of an animal and not providing proper drink to a confined animal. Shields' attorney, Heather Roehr waived Shields' right to a preliminary hearing during an appearance Wednesday afternoon. A preliminary hearing is when prosecutors present enough evidence to show a crime probably happened and the defendant probably did it.

Marathon County Circuit Judge Rick Cveykus found there was enough reason for the case to move forward. Shields' next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 4.

According to the criminal complaint, firefighters at the scene of an apartment fire on May 26 called police to check on a small dog found inside the apartment in a kennel. Firefighters pointed out Shields, the dog's owner, to officers.

More local news: Rib Mountain couple charged with neglecting and abusing teenage girl who only weighed 58 pounds

More local news: Developer seeks rezoning to bring Chick-fil-A and Chipotle restaurants to Rib Mountain

Shields told the officer the dog's name was Bonnie, and he had gotten her from a man named James, who lived in Milwaukee. Shields said he didn't know the man's last name, according to the complaint. Shields said he had been feeding Bonnie "a bowl full" of food "twice a day."

The officer looked at Bonnie and found her hip, spine and rib bones could be seen from a distance, according to the complaint. She wasn't putting pressure on her right hind leg, her front paws were spread out and not the proper shape. The skin on the top of Bonnie's head was red and bruised looking, and she had a scab on the top of her head.

The officer got Shields' permission to take Bonnie and put her in the officer's vehicle because the dog was a dark color and it was hot out. The officer gave the dog half a 20-ounce bottle of water in a dish, and she drank it all by the time he returned to her, according to the complaint

Shields agreed to surrender the dog to the officer after the officer said Bonnie needed extensive medical treatment, according to the complaint.

The officer took Bonnie to a veterinarian and it was found she was dehydrated, her body had a condition scale of one out of nine, she had no discernible body fat and obvious loss of muscle mass, according to the complaint. Bonnie had a temperature of 103.1 degrees. A normal temperature is between 101 and 102.5 degrees. Bonnie had discolored skin on top of her head, did not put weight on her right hind leg and had two fractures to one rear leg bone and one fracture to another rear leg bone, according to the complaint.

The veterinarian gave Bonnie pain medications, placed her on a re-feeding plan and she was taken to the Humane Society of Marathon County.

When the officer went to talk to Shields, Shields came to the window but would not open the door. The officer attempted to call Shields, but he would not answer the phone.

A veterinarian determined Bonnie was between 6 and 7 months old. The veterinarian recommended Bonnie be euthanized because of her condition. There was no medication that would stop Bonnie's pain and she would not be able to have a good quality of life.

If convicted, Shields faces a maximum of four years and three months in prison.

Contact Karen Madden at (715) 345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Wausau man pleads not guilty to mistreating dog, leading to her death