WAUSAU − Police arrested three people after an incident Tuesday night that involved shots heard near the 500 block of Garfield Avenue, according to police.

At 9:17 p.m. Tuesday, a 911 caller reported a man threatened the caller with a gun while in Marathon Park, and a group of people were chasing the caller, according to a news release from the Wausau Police Department.

While on the phone with the 911 dispatcher, the caller drove away from the park on Garfield Avenue. The caller and dispatcher heard shots being fired, according to the news release.

Officers found nine shell casings from a handgun in the 500 block of Garfield Avenue and damage to the caller's vehicle. Police did not find the gun, according to the news release.

Police arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of a probation violation and charges of recklessly endangering safety, being a felon in possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct. They arrested a 20-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

The Wausau Daily Herald does not report names of individuals suspected of crimes until the District Attorney's Office has filed charges.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Ben Thumann at 715-261-7922. People who want to remain anonymous can submit a tip through the Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 877-409-8777 or visiting www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to see the Wausau Daily Herald's special offers at wausaudailyherald.com/subscribe and download our app on the App Store or Google Play.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Wausau police arrest three after shots fired near Marathon Park