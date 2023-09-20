WAUSAU − Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning in a parking lot on Third Avenue.

At 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, a caller reported a fight in the parking lot of M&R Station, 818 S. Third Ave., according to a Wausau Police Department news release. When the first officer arrived, he saw a group of males on the west side of the parking lot and one of them appeared to have a handgun.

The officer ordered the male to drop the weapon, but he fled north on foot and a single gunshot was heard in the area of the male. Police were unable to immediately find the male but they found a handgun, according to police.

Police believe no one was inured as a result of the incident. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning in connection with the shooting.

Police encourage anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact Detective Max LaPorte at 715-261-7854. Anyone who would like to remain anonymous can submit a tip thought Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 877-409-8777 or by visiting www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Wausau police investigating overnight shooting