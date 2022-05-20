Wausau police looking for man who robbed bank Friday morning; no estimate on amount of money taken

Wausau police are looking for a man who robbed a bank on East Bridge Street Friday morning.

WAUSAU – Wausau police are looking for a man who robbed an east-side bank Friday morning.

At 9:45 a.m. Friday, a caller reported a robbery at a bank in the 200 block of East Bridge Street, according to the Wausau Police Department. The man did not show a weapon, but implied he had a firearm and demanded money.

A police statement did not identify the bank, but Wood Trust Bank is at 210 E. Bridge St.

The Wausau Police Department is asking for help in identifying the man, who was wearing a Green Bay Packers sweatshirt and a Pittsburgh Steelers facemask.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Police ask anyone with information about the robbery to contact the Wausau Police Department, at 715-261-7806. Tips may also be emailed to policetips@ci.wausau.wi.us.

