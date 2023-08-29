Wausau therapist charged with sexual assault of a patient

WAUSAU − A 52-year-old therapist is facing felony charges after a client accused him of inappropriate sexual contact.

Aaron A. Mielke Sr., of Rothschild, made a court appearance Tuesday on charges of sexual exploitation by a therapist and third-degree sexual assault. Marathon County Circuit Judge Suzanne O'Neill set a $10,000 signature bond for Mielke and ordered him not to have any contact with his victim, Wausau Comprehensive Treatment Center or clients of Wausau Comprehensive Treatment Center.

Mielke's next appearance is scheduled for Sept. 12.

According to the criminal complaint, on the morning of Aug. 1, a woman went to the Comprehensive Treatment Center, 210 Washington St., Wausau. While there, Mielke asked her to come to his office.

Once the woman was inside the office, Mielke turned on a noise machine, then he shut and locked the door, according to the complaint. The woman had an energy drink in one hand and keys in the other hand. Mielke approached the woman, hugged her and took the items from her hands.

Mielke lifted the woman's arms above her head. He then placed his hand inside her pants and touched her inappropriately, according to the complaint. He removed his hand and told her he would be thinking about her all day and hoped she would think about him too.

The woman said when she left the office, Mielke slapped her on her bottom, according to the complaint. She later told an officer she froze during the incident. She said Mielke asked her more than once if it was OK, but she didn't respond to him.

The woman said she felt because she was a recovering addict and Mielke was an authority figure and a counselor in the clinic, no one would believe her. She said she had struggled to maintain a healthy relationship with the clinic to continue to receive treatment.

If Mielke is convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 12⅟₂ years in prison.

