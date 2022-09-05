Wausaukee inmate sought after escaping from loading dock area of Brown County Jail on Monday

GREEN BAY – Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped Monday morning from the loading dock area of the Brown County Jail and cut across farm fields heading east.

Justin Dietrich, 35, escaped around 10:23 a.m. Monday. He was being held on charges of manufacture/delivery of amphetamines, manufacture/delivery of fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver amphetamines, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, alteration of identity marks and fraud, according to a news release.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office said Dietrich lives on Marinette County JJ in Wausaukee; online court records also show a Green Bay address.

Justin James Dietrich, 35, escaped from the Brown County Jail Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and pants. He was also wearing a white undershirt. Dietrich is not known to be armed or an immediate danger to the public, the sheriff's office said.

Dietrich is believed to have escaped after an argument with his girlfriend, the sheriff's office said, and they're seeking information on his girlfriend. People with information can contact the non-emergency number at 920-391-7450, option eight.

Dietrich's bail was set at $3,000. He was serving a probation sentence until Dec. 19 for domestic violence disorderly conduct.

