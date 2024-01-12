These Wauwatosa cyclists dress like elves and tow Christmas trees around Milwaukee for fun, and a cause

People kept looking at Bill Finn, 55, of Washington Heights, and David Thorpe, 51, of Wauwatosa, as they went for a bike ride last weekend. It was odd enough to see them clad in Lycra and on their bikes during the wet, snowy conditions. It was a whole other thing to see them towing Christmas trees through the streets.

Those rides have become an annual winter tradition for the two cyclists during Mulchfest, a city-sponsored, tree-recycling program that takes Christmas trees and turns them into mulch to be used for trees and plants in the area. Their process is simple: ride around neighborhoods looking for trees on the curb, tie them up to their bikes, fitted with studded tires and an extension cord or nylon rope, and drag them to the site where the city's forestry crew has a mulcher waiting.

In total, they towed 13 trees over a 13-mile ride just between the two of them. For the Washington Heights Mulchfest taking place Saturday, they are expecting 35 riders to scour the neighborhood and tow the trees through the streets.

Dave Thorpe of Wauwatosa and Bill Finn of Washington Heights towing Christmas trees to the annual Mulchfest in Enderis Park on Saturday, January 6, 2024. These cyclists volunteer each year to peddle holiday trees to the donation sites. The city turns the holiday trees into wood chips, which then are used for its many beautiful boulevards and parks.

"We're just a couple of guys who live in the neighborhood and a few years ago we started dragging trees to the mulcher because we were bored and wanted exercise," Finn said. "Inclement weather or not this weekend, we're going."

More: Five to 12 inches of snow and sub-zero temperatures are coming to Milwaukee this weekend

The idea first came to Finn in 2018. Looking to dispose of his Christmas tree at Mulchfest but not wanting to litter his car with needles or scratch its roof, he opted to turn his quick trip into exercise.

"We're both those middle-aged men in Lycra on our bikes," Finn said. "In the wintertime, sometimes our cycling activities are limited, so we really look for just about any excuse to get outside and ride. We just thought, what a great excuse to have fun and have a different way to enjoy ourselves on the bike."

Thorpe joined his fellow Wauwatosa Spokesmen cyclist group in 2019 after seeing a video of Finn towing the tree in 2018. In 2019, they expanded to whatever trees they could find in their neighborhoods. Beyond just a fun way to get out on the bike in winter, they saw it as an opportunity to do some good by recycling trees. Many other area cyclist have joined the effort over the years.

While simple in concept, they both have learned that towing trees on the bike takes a bit of creative engineering. That especially comes into play when they tie the trees to their seat posts. They have to do so in a way that won't let the slack get caught in the spokes, wheels or chain.

Dave Thorpe of Wauwatosa, and Bill Finn of Washington Heights, taking a selfie on their bicycles, as they haul Christmas trees they find on curbs to Enderis Park for Mulchfest on Saturday January 6, 2024. They volunteer to help bring the trees on their bikes. The city turns the holiday trees into wood chips, which then are used for its many beautiful boulevards and parks.

The toughest part, they say, is when it snows and the trees tend to pick up snow en route to the mulcher.

"I swear it gains five pounds every block when it snows," Thorpe said. "I wanted to make it more of a resistance workout, and I picked a tough weekend for that with all the slush. But, when you know that they mulch these trees and it becomes part of the community later on, that's a really satisfying feeling. It's a fantastic opportunity to give back to Milwaukee's park system."

They also have to be cognizant of safety on the roads. Both are members of the Bicycle Federation of Wisconsin, a statewide advocacy group for cyclists. They ride with front and rear flashing lights to be visible to traffic, though they admit it's hard to miss them when they have a tree in tow.

"Let's face it, it's weird," Finn said. "You get a lot of looks and that's appealing. Plus, it's the one time of year that we get friendly honks from drivers."

Dave Thorpe of Wauwatosa, towing a Christmas tree he found on a curb to the annual Mulchfest in Enderis Park on Saturday January 6, 2024. He volunteers each year to tie the trees and pull them to donation sites on his bicycle. The city turns the holiday trees into wood chips, which then are used for its many beautiful boulevards and parks.

While still a tiring ride, Finn said that the grind is worth it and is why they attracted over 30 riders to help out this weekend, many of whom Finn said don't consider themselves cyclists. The plan for the ride this weekend is to start at 1 p.m. and collect trees for about two hours. Mulchfest takes place at the Washington Park Senior Center parking lot, 4420 W. Vliet St.

Finn has thought of expanding the cause and possibly making an official charity ride for Wisconsin Bike Fed out of it like Rampage Santa, but for now, he's okay keeping it to a smaller group. Plus, his family makes homemade chili for everyone and "(his) wife will kill (him) if we" don't have enough food.

"It's all about having fun outside and giving people alternatives for transportation," Finn said. "And frankly, I think the tree drag combines both of those. It promotes the fun of it, the exercise and also the utility of the bicycle to do things that we might not normally think about."

Drew Dawson can be reached at ddawson@jrn.com or 262-289-1324.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin cyclists battle snow to recycle Christmas trees in Milwaukee