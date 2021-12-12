A Wauwatosa pain clinic owner is sentenced to 20 years in prison for operating a pill mill operation that led to an overdose death

Lisa Hofschulz, a medical professional and owner of a Wauwatosa pain clinic, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for running a pill mill.

A medical professional and owner of a Wauwatosa pain clinic whose free-wheeling, high-volume prescriptions put more than 2 million pills into the community during the height of the opioid epidemic has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Lisa Hofschulz, 61, was convicted by a federal court jury in August of conspiracy to deliver drugs without legitimate medical purpose, and of doing so to 14 patients, one of whom died of an overdose.

The death triggered a mandatory minimum 20-year sentence; prosecutors had sought a total of 32 years in prison and federal sentencing guidelines called for a life term. The government also seeks a forfeiture of $2.2 million, Hofschulz's revenues from two years at the clinic.

Her husband, Robert Hofschulz, 74, was convicted of conspiracy and delivery to four patients, and sentenced to three years in prison. He managed Clinical Pain Consultants on Mayfair Road, where hundreds of patients paid $200 cash each month for prescriptions.

The couple's case was among the largest of several investigations into suspected area "pill mills" in recent years and the only to go to trial.

Lisa Hofschulz was a licensed Advanced Practice Nurse Prescriber who could legally prescribe the drugs. She continues to argue she acted in good faith reliance on her patients' claims, and did not knowingly and intentionally prescribe opioids without legitimate medial purposes.

"If she acts based on an honestly held belief about the treatment of a patient and

what she thinks is allowed by the usual course of professional practice, even though it may turn out to be wrong or unreasonable, she is not guilty," her lawyers claim.

They made the argument in a motion filed a day before Friday's sentencing that sought to have Hofschulz remain free while she appeals her conviction on the good faith issue.

Chief U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper denied the motion, and Hofschulz was led away by deputy U.S. marshals after the four-hour hearing. Pepper allowed Robert Hofschulz to surrender voluntarily in a week after a medical appointment.

Story continues

Pepper, who presided at the Hofschulzes' trial, said their claims of pure motives, and ignorance of their patients' likely abuses "beggars belief."

Prosecution says Lisa Hofschulz caused 'staggering amounts' of pain for patients

Prosecutors said the Hofschulzs' conspired in 2015 and 2016, during the height of the nation's opioid crisis. Lisa Hofschulz had opened a different clinic in 2014 before selling it to her partner, a roofing contractor, and starting CPC, which moved from a chiropractor's office — where she got free rent in exchange for prescriptions — to more impressive space on Mayfair Road. The business remains in operation, but under different management.

As word spread about the ease of getting large prescriptions there, patient volume grew. The Hofschulzes hired freshly-graduated nurse practitioners to help meet demand, but several quit after realizing the nature of the operation, and after their concerns were ignored.

At one point, Robert Hofschulz hired armed security with counting machines when it became too dangerous and time consuming for him to count daily cash receipts of up to $10,000.

RELATED: Feds warn 180 Wisconsin health care professionals about overprescribing opiates

RELATED: Woman who managed Wauwatosa 'pill mill' sentenced to one year in prison

Trial testimony showed that Hofschulz continued started or continued writing prescriptions even when patients' pill counts, urine screens, physical appearance and other behaviors strongly suggested they likely were abusing and/or selling the pills. Pharmacies also alerted CPC to what appeared to be improper prescriptions.

Lisa Hofschulz insists she was only helping patients in pain, and testified at trial she was unaware of the broader opioid crisis.

"Helped people with pain?" asked Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Stewart. "She caused staggering amounts of it," by exploiting a mostly vulnerable clientele of poor, less educated addicts with histories of emotional trauma and mental health problems.

"She wasn't out to treat pain," Stewart said. "She was out to make money and live on an island in Florida."

Stewart said CPC was the source for at least five street-level drug dealers, including a group that came from Marinette County on the Michigan border.

Hofschulz exploited patients, prosecutor says in seeking lengthy prison term

In seeking the 32-year prison term, Stewart argued all of Hofschulz's advantages — intact family, her education and medical degree — made her offense worse, because she could have made a comfortable living helping patients without exploiting them.

But Pepper agreed with defense lawyers the couple's otherwise positive lives and contributions factored in their favor for sentencing purposes, noting that Robert Hofschulz had served in the Army during the Vietnam War.

The judge said 32 years is more than she's imposed for career criminal drug dealers.

Pepper took issue with defense lawyer Beau Brindley's attempt to distinguish Lisa Hofschulz from "morally pernicious" street drug dealers. Pepper noted that such dealers also do it for the money, don't intend to harm their customers, and don't consider themselves "morally pernicious" either.

Brindley also said that if Hofschulz's patients had just been honest, "we wouldn't be here." The judge called that argument ridiculous, and recounted all the other signs of the patients' true circumstances that Hofschulz ignored, like pill counts and urine tests that are done precisely because patients often lie.

"There were so many opportunities for her to give real help, and she didn't," Pepper said.

Contact Bruce Vielmetti at (414) 224-2187 or bvielmetti@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ProofHearsay.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wauwatosa pain clinic owner gets 20 years for unlawful prescriptions