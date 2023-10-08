Wauwatosa police chase; bodycam video reveals pursuit, arrest

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - After a high-speed chase and a neighborhood search, Wauwatosa police arrested a suspected car thief last month.

Sirens blared as officers chased a car police believed was stolen from Mayfair Mall on Friday, Sept. 22. Officials provided video footage from a motorcycle officer and an officer inside his police squad.

Police: "I’m in pursuit. Eastbound on Burleigh. Speeds are 74. Traffic is medium. Approaching Menomonee River Parkway."

While you don’t see the full chase, minutes later an officer described the chaos.

Police: "He almost hit a bus, he’s southbound again. He lost a tire, bail, bail, bail. Appleton and Lisbon. Appleton and 60th."

The officer said the people who were inside the car ran off.

Police: "I’m going to stay with the car. One of the subjects lost both shoes or each of them lost a shoe."

Police: "Police. Get your hands up. Police, police."

A different angle showed police with guns drawn and shields, searching for whoever was inside the car. They went through backyards and garbage cans. Less than an hour after the chase started, a suspect surrendered.

Man: "I give up, I give up."

Officer: "Get on the ground, get on the ground."

Man: "Yes sir, Yes sir."

Officer: "This taser is in the back of your neck."

Man: "Please stop being rough with me."

Officer: "We got him. We got him. We got him."

An officer’s body camera showed at least one arrest. It was the end of a dramatic chase that could land a man behind bars.

Wauwatosa police made two arrests. FOX6 News did not show the person arrested because the district attorney is reviewing the case for possible charging.