Wauwatosa police chase, officer dragged as defendant takes off

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is accused of dragging a Wauwatosa police officer as he fled an Oct. 6 traffic stop – leading police on a high-speed chase.

FOX6 News obtained video that shows the man's attempt to get away, as well as his arrest.

Prosecutors said it started when Wauwatosa police stopped a car on 94th Street near Burleigh. A criminal complaint said the car had "multiple legal infractions," and an officer asked the driver, identified as 26-year-old Robert Jobe, to get out of the car because he had an open felony warrant.

Dashcam video captured an officer opening the car door as Jobe pulled away – dragging the officer roughly 20 feet before he could disengage.

Prosecutors said Jobe then led police on a chase that stretched nearly three miles and reached speeds in excess of 100 mph, at times driving on the wrong side of traffic. As the pursuit unfolded, the complaint states Jobe drove over stop sticks and lost two tires. He ditched the car and left it rolling in traffic as he ran off.

Jobe scrambled and sprinted, video shows, but officers were not far behind. An officer's bodycam video shows the sprint to catch Jobe. An officer ordered Jobe to get on the ground and show his hands before he was tased and taken into custody.

Prosecutors said Jobe was already on active supervision with the Department of Corrections for armed robbery and fleeing an officer.

Court records show Jobe is now charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing/eluding police and obstructing an officer. He made his initial court appearance and had cash bond set at $1,000.