Wauwatosa police officers shot at hotel; suspect arrested
Two Wauwatosa police officers were shot and wounded at the Radisson Hotel near Mayfair and North late Saturday, Nov. 6, officials say.
Two Wauwatosa police officers were shot and wounded at the Radisson Hotel near Mayfair and North late Saturday, Nov. 6, officials say.
According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot during a fight or argument in a parking lot. He was transported to ECMC and listed in critical condition.
At least 8 people died and hundreds were hurt on opening night of rapper Travis Scott’s festival in Houston
Two officers shot Wauwatosa
Authorities in Houston have launched a criminal investigation into the deadly stampede at the Astroworld music festival, where at least eight people died and hundreds more were injured, Washington Post reports.Details: The crowd surge, which officials described as a "mass casualty incident," happened just after 9pm local time as rapper Travis Scott performed. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.About 50,000 people were believed to be in attendance on day on
A suspect is in custody following an officer-involved shooting at the Radisson Hotel in Wauwatosa late Saturday.
Our own Action News camera caught one of the men swinging at Fresno police officers as they tried breaking up the fight.
Police are on the scene of a shooting at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park where a person was injured by gunfire Sunday afternoon.
An elderly retired firefighter in Chicago with a concealed carry license fatally shot a robber in broad daylight
Justice system fails on Arbery murder trial jury
Gaige Grosskreutz testified Monday that he had tried to surrender to Kyle Rittenhouse, but saw the teenager "re-racking" his AR-15 rifle.
Follow along for live updates on day six of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha.
The student, Mia Brailford, was last seen the night of November 6.
Police in New Hampshire have located the body of a missing bus driver from Vermont's Upper Valley.
Follow the latest developments
When Al Copeland began experiencing stroke symptoms behind the wheel, he pulled over in the hopes that someone might come […] The post $1.3M awarded to Black man arrested by Boston police after having a stroke appeared first on TheGrio.
A jury found Dantis Lakka-Lako guilty of the 2019 rape after which the pregnant woman survived a jump from a third floor window in her home.
Evan Neumann, wanted for attacking a police officer and entering the Capitol during the insurrection, told a Belarusian state-run TV news channel that he crossed through snake-infested swamps and forests from Ukraine.View Entire Post ›
Evan Neumann sold his California home in the spring and then fled to Ukraine before settling in Belarus, according to reports.
Richard Wainwright via ReutersPolice in Australia have returned to the house where 4-year-old kidnapping victim Cleo Smith was discovered last week to investigate whether there was a second kidnapper involved in her 18-day abduction. Last week, Terence Darrell Kelly, 36, an avid Bratz doll collector, was arrested in far-west Carnarvon, when the young child, who disappeared from her parents’ campsite on Oct. 16, was found alone in his home.4-Year-Old’s Kidnapper Was Fanatical Bratz Doll Collector
Timothy Miller, a Black Louisiana police officer, has been charged with aggravated battery and malfeasance in officer for allegedly tasing a suspect who called him […]