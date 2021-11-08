Wauwatosa police officers shot at hotel; suspect arrested

Axios

Authorities in Houston have launched a criminal investigation into the deadly stampede at the Astroworld music festival, where at least eight people died and hundreds more were injured, Washington Post reports.Details: The crowd surge, which officials described as a "mass casualty incident," happened just after 9pm local time as rapper Travis Scott performed. About 50,000 people were believed to be in attendance on day on