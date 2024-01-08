Wauwatosa police pursuit on dashcam video, driver arrested

Aaron Maybin
·1 min read

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Twists, turns and a taser. Video shows all that and more from a recent chase and arrest in Wauwatosa.

This Wauwatosa police dash camera footage shows the beginning of a wild day-after-Christmas chase.

Police say it started after 4 a.m. on Dec. 26. Court documents say a Wauwatosa police officer spotted a gray sedan and a gray Kia Soul, suspected of being stolen.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The officer chased after both cars, which stuck together for several blocks.

Eventually, it was just the officer and the Kia.

<div>Wauwatosa Police</div>
Wauwatosa Police

The driver was determined to get away.

Police say the chase lasted around six minutes and nearly four miles. The driver of the Kia eventually stopped. A squad blocked the driver’s side door. But police say the Kia driver used the passenger door to make a run for it.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Video shows a chain-link fence finally stopping the chase.

Prosecutors say Tajhami Towns-Henderson continued to ignore commands, and an officer deployed a taser.

<div>Wauwatosa Police</div>
Wauwatosa Police

After the tense arrest, the criminal complaint says Towns-Henderson admitted to breaking into and stealing the Kia.

She told police she is homeless and uses stolen vehicles to get around and sleep in.

Court records show Towns-Henderson is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Monday afternoon, Jan. 8.

Investigators are also looking into a hit-and-run incident connected to this case.

Recommended Stories