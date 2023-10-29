Wauwatosa Target theft, suspects arrested: police

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police arrested multiple suspects in connection to a Target theft Saturday, Oct. 28.

It happened at the store near 124th and Capitol. Police said the suspects were gone before officers arrived, but their vehicle was later found roughly a mile away near Highway 100 and Capitol.

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera in the area captured the scene as roughly a half-dozen squads pulled into the parking lot. The suspects were uncooperative, police said, but eventually taken into custody. The stolen items were recovered.

Police did not say how many people were involved in the theft or arrested.



