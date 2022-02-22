Wauwatosa teen charged with homicide in connection with 2021 fatal crash in Brookfield

Waukesha County Courthouse

A Wauwatosa 16-year-old has been charged as an adult after police say he was driving 43 mph above the speed limit just seconds before he hit a vehicle in September, causing the driver to die.

Griffin Lakatos was charged Feb. 18 in Waukesha County Circuit Court with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, a felony. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Lakatos is being represented by Jonathan LaVoy, a Wauwatosa-based attorney. LaVoy said he expects the adult criminal case will be dismissed and will be moved to juvenile court soon. The charge would remain the same.

LaVoy said he has an expert working on the crash reconstruction.

"We're happy that it's going to be sent to the juvenile court jurisdiction at this point," LaVoy said.

According to a criminal complaint:

When Brookfield police arrived at the scene of the crash on Sept. 14, near the 2400 block of North 124th Street, Brookfield, they found a Honda Fit off the roadway, against a telephone pole.

Police had to remove the front passenger door of the vehicle to get into the vehicle; they found the sole occupant of the vehicle was not breathing and didn't have a pulse. Life-saving efforts were performed, and the victim was taken to Froedtert Hospital, where they were pronounced dead at 4 p.m.

The criminal complaint doesn't name the victim.

Lakatos, who was driving a 2012 Honda Pilot, told police he thought he was driving 45-50 mph when he hit the vehicle. He said he braked when he noticed the Honda Fit turning in front of them to get into the Kohl's parking lot.

Lakatos was with other high school students in the vehicle while driving to get lunch just before noon.

One classmate told police he thought the 16-year-old was driving 5 mph faster than the speed limit when they hit the other vehicle.

But in October 2021, Brookfield police received a report from the Wisconsin State Patrol that reviewed the airbag control module data from the vehicle.

The report said Lakatos was driving 72 mph just five seconds before the crash. The report also said that he increased his speed to 78 mph just 1.5 seconds before he hit the other vehicle.

Lakatos hit the brake 1 second before the impact, which slowed him to 60-65 mph before he collided with the vehicle.

The posted speed limit for the area where the crash occurred is 35 mph.

Lakatos is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on March 3, according to online court records.

Evan Casey can be reached at evan.casey@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter @ecaseymedia.

