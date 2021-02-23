New wave of £7,500 grants for self-employed – but scheme may be scrapped as restrictions end

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Riley-Smith
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rishi Sunak has previously floated the idea of the grants being capped at 20 per cent, not 80 per cent, of profits when the economy picks up - Yui Mok/PA
Rishi Sunak has previously floated the idea of the grants being capped at 20 per cent, not 80 per cent, of profits when the economy picks up - Yui Mok/PA

Millions of self-employed workers are due to be offered grants of up to £7,500 in next week's Budget, but the Chancellor is considering dropping the scheme from May.

The Telegraph understands that people who meet the criteria can claim 80 per cent of average monthly profits up to a maximum of £2,500 a month.

The terms for the fourth round of grants, run through the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS), are yet to be announced but have been pencilled in by the Treasury.

The grants will cover February, March and April. The move reflects the fact that many self-run businesses will have to remain shut during that period.

However, the grant scheme could be ditched or drastically scaled back from May, given that lockdown restrictions are due to be fully lifted by late June.

Rishi Sunak has previously floated the idea of the grants being capped at 20 per cent, not 80 per cent, of profits when the economy picks up. It is also understood that more targeted measures than a widely available grant could be adopted from May onwards.

Andy Chamberlain, the director of policy at the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed, warned that "where there are still restrictions on the economy and businesses, Government must ensure there is proportionate support for this country's freelancers and self-employed".

In the run-up to the Budget, which will be announced next Wednesday, the Government has stressed that it will continue to support those worst affected economically by the lockdown.

It is expected to extend the furlough scheme and business rates holiday for the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors, both possibly until around June.

The temporary £20 per week uplift in Universal Credit is also set to be continued, with a six-month extension among the options under discussion.

A Treasury spokesman declined to comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Beaten-Up Bulls Point to Rates Rising for ‘Right Reasons’

    (Bloomberg) -- With Tesla Inc. leading another selloff in momentum darlings amid rising bond yields, some investors are fearful that this means the 11-month bull market is in trouble.The spike in yields in the past week has certainly rattled nerves across assets. At the stock market’s fringe, where signs of excess have become obvious, investors are bailing. Tesla was down more than 10% as of 10 a.m. in New York after an 8.6% drop Monday. Bitcoin tumbled as much as 18%.Viewed more broadly, though, rates remain relatively low. When compared to measures of earnings yields, equities still offer a premium almost four times bigger than the historic average. If anything, earnings may be set to explode as economists up and down Wall Street boost their economic growth forecasts to heights not seen in decades. That would justify stock valuations that by some traditional measures look stretched.The bulls’ case for stocks in a period of rising rates is that the bond selloff is caused by signals emanating from commodities markets and economic data like retail sales. The Biden administration is poised to pass a massive spending bill and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who testifies before Congress Tuesday, is committed to keeping short-term rates pinned near zero.“When we look at the landscape today, rates are going up for the right reasons,” said Peter Mallouk, chief executive officer of Creative Planning. Though some think that the market has to come down since it’s trading at the upper end of valuations, he said, “the reality is, it can stay high while earnings grow into it.”The stocks under the most pressure this week own sky-high valuations that become harder to justify as Treasury yields surge. And a valuation methodology sometimes called the Fed model that compares corporate profits to bond rates has started to move against bulls. Right now, the S&P 500’s earnings yield -- how much profits you get relative to share prices -- is about 1.79 percentage points above the yield on 10-year Treasuries, the smallest advantage since September 2018.But any warning flashing from that metric is dim. The current premium is still way above the average of 48 basis points in Bloomberg data going back to 1962. That means, all else equal, that equities can still be framed as being attractive relative to history when 10-year yields stay below 2.67%. Yields recently sat near 1.36%.In a note published earlier this month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including Ryan Hammond and David Kostin said that equities are usually able to digest gradual increases in interest rates, especially when driven by growth rather than Fed policy. What tends to cause equity turmoil are sharp increases. Stocks typically fall on average in a given month when rates increase by two or more standard deviations, which is 36 basis points in today’s terms. Yields have gone up 30 basis points this month, reaching a 12-month high.Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management, agrees.“While interest rates may have risen under the tailwind of upward revisions to both growth and inflation, both of these variables tend to also be positive for equities -- to a point,” Nixon said. “It is only when rates rise in a disorderly fashion that risk-asset markets react negatively.”Still, anyone who’s nervous that stocks have gone ahead of fundamentals can take comfort in the latest run-up in yields. In August, when the S&P 500 fully recovered from the losses during the 2020 bear market, 10-year yields were sending an ominous signal with a drop to record lows. In a way, the catch-up in yields indicates that the bond market is finally endorsing the bullish economic message that stocks have been flashing since last March.Another way to look at it: Stocks do look extremely stretched based on reported earnings for the past 12 months that included the pandemic recession. On that metric, the S&P 500’s price-earnings multiple sat at 32, eclipsing the peak level seen during the dot-com era.The value case gets a bit more encouraging when measured against this year’s earnings. With analysts expecting profits to jump 23% to $171 a share, the P/E ratio comes down to 23.Should companies continue to beat estimates by a big margin, the picture would get even better. Fourth-quarter profits came in 16% higher than expected, a pace of positive surprises that if sustained would push 2021 earnings to $198 a share. That’d yield a multiple of 20.“What seem like very lofty U.S. stock valuations are defensible if (and only if) earnings bounce back strongly in the second half of the year,” Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, wrote in a recent note. “There are certainly micro-bubbles (some SPACs, IPOs), but there’s also a good case that stocks as a whole can and will earn their way into lofty valuations.”That’s not to say yields don’t matter for stocks right now. Money quickly moved out of highly-valued stocks such as Tesla, with the Nasdaq 100 falling for a sixth day, the longest losing streak since August 2019. At the same time, companies seen benefiting from an economic recovery delivered gains fared better.“Investors are not positioning in areas like financials and energy that are really the beneficiaries of things like rising yields, rising commodity prices. I think there is a little scramble,” Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “It’s more of a story of repositioning within U.S. equities, as opposed to getting out of U.S. equities.”(Updates with Tuesday prices in the second and penultimate paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Indebted Turkish Group Looks to Cash In With Plan for Unit’s IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Aydem Holding AS, which underwent Turkey’s second-largest debt restructuring, applied for an initial public offering of its renewable-electricity producer.Garanti Yatirim, Is Yatirim, Turkiye Kalkinma ve Yatirim Bankasi AS and Yapi Kredi Yatirim will lead the offering of shares in Aydem Yenilenebilir Enerji AS, according to an emailed statement on Tuesday. Halk Yatirim, Vakif Yatirim and Ziraat Yatirim will act as co-leaders. There is no certainty that the IPO will take place, the company said.Aydem Holding joins a flurry of small and medium-sized Turkish companies rushing to list on Borsa Istanbul and cash in on a flood of local retail investors. The re-branded company formerly known as Bereket Enerji restructured $5 billion of loans in 2019.If the IPO materializes, it could be the biggest share sale in Turkey since discount grocer Sok Marketler Ticaret AS raised $595 million in mid-2018. Aydem Holding was expecting to raise around $300 million in an offering that could value the unit at as much as $1.5 billion, people familiar with the plans said late last year.Aydem Holding’s statement didn’t specify when or where the listing will take place. It’s already signed up Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. as global lead bookrunners, people familiar with the plans said in late 2019.The company has 25 power plants with a total capacity of 1,020 megawatts, Idris Kupeli, chief executive of Aydem, said in the statement. “In 2021, we are increasing hybrid energy production plants in a bid to diversify our portfolio,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 7 Signs You Should Cancel Some of Your Credit Cards

    Do you have more credit cards than you can handle? These are the signs that it's time to cut back.

  • Indian vaccine makers say can quickly adapt to tackle variants

    Indian pharmaceutical companies Bharat Biotech and Biological E. Ltd said on Monday they could quickly rework their COVID-19 vaccine products to fight new variants once their genetic sequence is known. In recent months, India has confirmed the presence of the variants first identified in Brazil, Britain and South Africa, which are believed to explain an upsurge in cases in the Indian states of Maharashtra and Kerala. In all, India has reported more than 11 million coronavirus infections, the highest number in the world after the United States, and about 156,000 deaths.

  • Wall Street Is Inflation-Proofing Its Debt-Market Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- From money managers at BlackRock and T. Rowe Price, to analysts at Goldman Sachs, to the credit shops run by Blackstone and KKR, a new economic reality is prompting Wall Street’s most powerful forces to adjust their investment strategies.The rise in inflation set to accompany the post-pandemic economic boom is threatening to reverse the four-decade decline in U.S. interest rates, sparking a rush to protect the value of trillions of dollars of debt-market investments.The first signs of this shift have already emerged: These firms and others are moving money into loans and notes that offer floating interest rates. Unlike the fixed payments on most conventional bonds, those on floating-rate debt go up as benchmark rates do, helping preserve their value.“We’ve had a long 35 to 40 years of rate decline that has been a big support behind fixed-income investing, a big support behind equity multiples expanding, and so for those of us that live and breathe investing, it’s been a wind at our back for a long time,” said Dwight Scott, global head of credit at Blackstone, which manages $145 billion of corporate debt. “I don’t think we have the wind at our back anymore, but we don’t have the wind in our face yet. This is what the conversation on inflation is really about.”To be clear, no one is predicting the type of rampant inflation the likes of which roiled the U.S. economy almost five decades ago. Yet a subtle shifting of the tide is already underway, many say.Not since 2013, in the months before Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke triggered the so-called taper tantrum by suggesting the central bank could begin to slow the pace of monetary stimulus, have global bonds been under so much pressure to start the year.Fueled by growing concern that price pressures are poised to reemerge amid an economic boom powered by vaccines, pent-up consumer demand and another round of government stimulus, 10-year Treasury yields have soared more than 0.4 percentage point.Amid the upheaval, perhaps no market is attracting more attention than leveraged loans. Weekly flows into funds that buy that debt have already exceeded $1 billion three times this year -- triggering fresh talk of froth -- after having not topped that threshold since 2017.The asset class’s relatively high yields make it an appealing investment for firms seeking to juice returns as the gap between Treasury rates and corporate debt narrows. At the same time, continued monetary and fiscal support from policy makers is expected to boost company earnings, helping them trim debt multiples that ballooned amid the pandemic.Yet what makes leveraged loans especially attractive to many is their floating payment stream. As the long end of the Treasury curve continues its dramatic ascent, their lack of duration -- or price sensitivity to moves in underlying rates -- provides investors significant protection, even in an environment where the Fed keeps its policy rate near zero and the front-end anchored for years to come.“You don’t buy leveraged loans today because you expect the floating rate component to go up,” said Lotfi Karoui, chief credit strategist at Goldman Sachs. “That is not the thesis. The floating rate component is going to stay flat for the foreseeable future. You buy it because the reflation theme is something that hurts more the high-yield bond market relative to the loan market.”That’s not to say that junk bonds aren’t luring their fair share of cash too.The asset class can often be a safe harbor from the threat of rising rates given that an improving macroeconomic backdrop tends to lower credit risk, allowing spreads to tighten.New issuance is off to a record pace to start the year, and the relentless hunt for risky assets pushed yields on the debt below 4% for the first time ever earlier this month.Given robust growth prospects, Michael Kushma, chief investment officer for global fixed income at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, said he’s comfortable going further down in credit quality into B and CCC rated bonds to generate returns. The firm has also been adding leveraged loan exposure “when it makes sense,” he said, noting that some clients can’t hold the debt in their portfolios.Still, some say that record-low yields, even in the riskiest segments of the speculative-grade bond market, combined with the fact that average maturities have increased markedly over the past year, have amped up the potential risk and lessened the asset class’s appeal as a shelter relative to loans.“We’ve increased our allocation to bank loans, in part by selling high yield,” Sebastien Page, head of global multi-asset at T. Rowe Price, said via email. “Put it this way: if we can get a similar yield on high yield and loans, on a risk adjusted basis the asset class that should behave best in rising rates -- loans -- looks more attractive.”Floater FeverNot every asset manager can simply dial up their credit risk, of course.For many, one alternative is the floating-rate note market, a usually sleepy corner of high-grade credit with a fairly narrow buyer base.In recent weeks, demand has surged as investors look to avoid negative total returns in fixed-rate debt. It’s fueling a spurt of new issuance, including the first ever non-financial deal tied to the Secured Overnight Financing rate, the benchmark intended to replace Libor as the reference rate for hundreds of billions of dollars of floating-rate debt.“The big risk in the market really is inflation, whether it is transitory or whether it is something more deep rooted,” said Arvind Narayanan, head of investment-grade credit at Vanguard. “There’s just a tremendous amount of stimulus in the marketplace, both monetary and fiscal, that favor economic growth.”Others are turning to more esoteric asset classes, including collateralized loan obligations and private credit, as they seek higher yields and more floating-rate exposure.Blackstone has ramped up investing in leveraged loans and direct lending over the last several years, and has accelerated the shift in the last month, according to Scott. It has also become one of the largest CLO managers in the world.Western Asset Management has been increasing allocations to leveraged loans and CLOs, and continues to believe that the asset classes are an attractive opportunity, according to portfolio manager Ryan Kohan.Ultimately, any hiccup in the recovery could quickly dent expectations for inflation and cause rates to retrench.Bond bulls also argue that the chances of price pressures that weren’t present prior to the pandemic suddenly emerging in its aftermath are slim, at best, given the continuing structural shifts in the economy.“Inflation will be more transitory than sustained,” said Dominic Nolan, a senior managing director at Pacific Asset Management. “We have to see how steep the curve gets and if the perceived inflationary pressures actually materialize into inflation.”Yet many say the Fed’s seeming tolerance for an overshoot on the inflation front in the months and years ahead makes this time different.“Rising rates could very well be a prelude to inflation as we take into account the current macroeconomic environment,” John Reed, head of global trading at KKR, which manages about $79 billion of credit assets, said via email. “A modest rise in rates off current levels seems likely for the remainder of 2021, but the Fed has been transparent in willing the market to invest behind yield, growth and recovery.”(Updates with comment from Western Asset Management in 24th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why the Bonus Tax Rate Is Bad News for Your Tax Refund

    Knowing the rules around bonus taxation can help you prepare for the hit. Read on to understand and minimize the taxes associated with bonuses.

  • Bill Gates On Investing In Bitcoin: 'If You Have Less Money Than Elon, You Should Probably Watch Out'

    Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates is not bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) and is cautioning others to reconsider such investments — unless they have more money than Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Gates told Bloomberg on Monday that he isn’t worried about Musk’s Bitcoin randomly going up or down. “Elon has tons of money and he is very sophisticated,” the tech entrepreneur said, adding that he is more concerned about people getting into such manias who don’t have as much money to spare. “If you have less money than Elon, you should probably watch out,” Gates told Bloomberg. See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock The philanthropist explained that he is not keen on Bitcoin, primarily because of the amount of electricity it consumes and the promotion of irreversible anonymous transactions. and that he is more enthusiastic about digital currencies. “Digital money is a good thing,” Gates said, claiming the difference lies in terms of being regulatory-compliant and still giving the convenience and low-cost associated with cryptocurrency transactions. Why It Matters: Gates told CNBC last week that he was “neutral” on Bitcoin and acknowledged the cryptocurrency’s role in bringing down transaction costs. Gates also showered praises on Musk in a New York Times podcast, dubbing the entrepreneur's work with Tesla "one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made." Musk has been increasingly tweeting about cryptocurrencies this year, in particular, the joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). The Tesla CEO’s tweets often move markets and several people, including those in the cryptocurrency community, have expressed concern over such statements from the world’s second-richest person. The electric vehicle maker also announced a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin this month, but Musk said the move wasn’t "directly reflective of my opinion.” Price Action: Bitcoin traded 14.3% lower at $47.906.71 at press time on Tuesday. Tesla shares are down 3.8% in the pre-market session at $687. Read Next: Elon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets Photo courtesy of World Economic Forum via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy BinanceCoin, PancakeSwap Cryptos Are Skyrocketing TodayEthereum, Other Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin, As Apex Crypto Finds Footing Above ,000© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How you can lose your $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes early

    It's true: Getting your tax return in quickly could put your relief money at risk.

  • 2 Reasons Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Prospects Just Got Even Better

    It's the exact opposite of Murphy's law (the name is "Murphy" spelled backward). Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) seems to be experiencing the effects of Yhprum's law with the COVID-19 vaccine it developed and marketed with BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). Pfizer and BioNTech have delivered nothing but good news for their COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty (BNT162b2) so far.

  • Why SPAC Churchill Capital IV's Stock Is Getting Crushed Today

    Shares of special-purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV) were trading sharply lower on Tuesday morning after the company announced a deal to merge with electric-vehicle start-up Lucid Motors. As of 11 a.m. EST, Churchill Capital IV was down about 26.5% from Monday's closing price. Churchill's stock price had soared since Jan. 11, when Bloomberg reported that the SPAC was in negotiations with Lucid.

  • Why Nikola Stock Dropped Today

    The company laid out its hydrogen fuel cell vehicle plans today, but the stock is moving with the sector.

  • We put our extravagant neighbors in touch with our financial adviser. They called her ‘lousy.’ So how come WE are the ones who retired early?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I read the letter sent to you from the four husband-and-wife friends about how their different savings strategies and a shared financial adviser came between them. It is similar to my own situation, except we were the ones recommending our wealthy neighbors consult with our financial adviser.

  • Why Churchill Capital IV Stock Dropped After Finally Confirming Its Merger With Lucid Motors

    For several weeks, rumors swirled that Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV) was preparing to merge with Lucid Motors. Lucid, one of the hottest electric vehicle (EV) start-ups, is about to begin delivering its luxury sedan, the Lucid Air, within a few months. At long last, the companies confirmed the deal last night, announcing that Churchill Capital IV and Lucid Motors have entered into a definitive merger agreement.

  • I’m 28, have zero debt, a 401(k), Roth IRA and $45K in the bank. Should I save for a home or buy a Tesla Model 3?

    With the Green Act possibly on the horizon again, the Model 3 has been a temptation, especially with all the extra bonus incentives my state offers. The Moneyist: ‘Warren Buffett and Harry Potter couldn’t get those two retired early’: Our spendthrift neighbors said our adviser was ‘lousy.’

  • Stimulus Check Update: House to Vote on $1,400 Direct Payments This Week

    Waiting for news on the $1,400 stimulus direct payments? Lawmakers will vote on the stimulus checks and other important package provisions this week.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought These 2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks. Should You?

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) submitted its 13F-HR regulatory filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week. Its activity featured new positions in four stocks and adding to positions in six stocks, including AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Buffett just bought these two dirt-cheap stocks.

  • U.S. House budget panel approves $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill

    The U.S. House of Representatives Budget Committee on Monday approved legislation with $1.9 trillion in new coronavirus relief, advancing a top priority of President Joe Biden toward a full House vote on passage expected later this week. The sweeping legislation is intended to stimulate the U.S. economy and carry out Biden’s proposals to provide additional money for COVID-19 vaccines and other medical equipment. "We must act swiftly to put an end to this pandemic and to stem the suffering felt by so many millions," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

  • Cathie Wood Couldn't Stop Buying These 3 Stocks for ARK Invest Last Week

    The hottest person in the usually quiet world of exchange-traded funds  is Cathie Wood. Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) was a big buy from Wood last week. The big Feb. 18 buy came immediately after Palantir reported its quarterly financials, which sent the stock sharply lower and gave Wood a bargain entry point.

  • Powell Congressional Testimony: Likely to Address Rising Rates, Surge in Inflation, Need for Fiscal Stimulus

    In his testimony this week, Powell may reiterate his suggestion that any inflationary spike to the upside over the near-term will be transitory.

  • 3 Bitcoin Stocks That Could Crash 31% to 66%, According to Wall Street

    For months, the hottest investment on Wall Street has been an asset you won't even find on Wall Street: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). This past Friday, Feb. 19, Bitcoin surged above $56,000 per token, pushing its market cap to north of $1 trillion for the first time. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is up 777% over the same time frame.