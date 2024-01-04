Wave of burglaries hits local businesses causing thousands of dollars in damages

A string of burglaries over the last few days has left several stores in the greater Jacksonville area reeling. These incidents have caused thousands of dollars in damages to the affected businesses.

Surveillance videos depict a group of young men utilizing cars as battering rams to forcefully gain access to buildings, including GameStop stores and smoke shops.

The manager of SoCal Smoke Shop, located in Orange Park, reported more than $4,000 worth of items were taken.

A car reportedly smashed into the side of the building just two days ago, and now the workers are left to pick up the pieces.

Footage captured the scene at Smokey Bubble Smoke Shop, a nearby second location that showcased thieves crashing a car into the building on Tuesday morning. The criminals seized various paraphernalia and managed to access the cash register during the burglary.

This marked the second smoke shop in Clay County targeted within 24 hours.

Khian Sykas, the manager of SoCal Smoke Shop in Orange Park, recounted the incident: “Basically, around like five, six o’clock in the morning, there were some kids that drove a Kia right through the front door. And they ran in and grabbed a few items; they hit the register.”

Sykas explained that the burglars took T-shirts and backpacks valued at about $4,000 but left damages totaling more than $40,000.

He expressed frustration, saying, “With more damage being done than what they took, I don’t understand it. It’s more of a hassle than anything else.”

The recent burglaries coincide with similar incidents at GameStop stores in Jacksonville.

Over the weekend and on Monday, three stores were targeted, with reports indicating that the one on 103rd St was hit twice. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) incident reports revealed that the suspects used stolen vehicles—a Kia and Hyundai—to carry out these crimes.

Abe Sharqawi, CEO of Budzburn, another smoke shop in Clay County that experienced a break-in a few weeks ago, described it as “really, really horrible.”

Sharqawi revealed that detectives informed him that two teens arrested in connection to the burglaries may be linked to the GameStop incidents.

Action News Jax has reached out to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and JSO for confirmation on the situation and is currently awaiting further updates.

